Quiz: How much do you know about climate change?

Climate change can feel confusing, big and scary. Trust us: We get it.

Just take a deep breath, and let it back out again (it will be full of carbon dioxide, for the record). With this quiz, we’ll start with some of the basics — and then work our way up from there.

Can you pass Climate Change 101?

Question 1 of 10 What has the scientific community concluded about climate change? The consensus is that it is both real and man-made. Scientists have shown it to be real but aren’t sure whether it is man-made. Scientists do not think climate change is real. There is little consensus. Not quite. The U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the leading scientific body on the subject, declared last August that human-caused warming of the atmosphere, land and oceans is “unequivocal.” The only way to limit warming is to zero out emissions of greenhouse gases produced by burning fossil fuels and other human activities, the IPPC said.

Question 2 of 10 Which of these factors most contributes to current global warming? Sunspots The hole in the ozone layer Littering Carbon dioxide emissions Not quite. Carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas that traps heat in the atmosphere, is the main cause of global warming. Scientists do not think changes in the sun can explain the warming we’re seeing. The seasonal ozone hole over Antarctica represents a major and dramatic instance of human activity damaging the Earth’s atmosphere, but it is not a major cause of warming.

Question 3 of 10 What is the greenhouse effect? The measurement of plant growth in areas affected by flooding. The phenomenon in which gases in the Earth’s atmosphere prevent heat from escaping into space. When climate change affects ecosystems. The impact trees have on global temperatures. Not quite. Greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide and water vapor, trap heat energy emanating from the Earth and prevent it from going into space. This keeps the planet much warmer than it would be otherwise. But human activities, such as burning fossil fuels, are adding even more carbon dioxide to the atmosphere and causing added warming.

Question 4 of 10 True or false: Climate change is heating the world evenly. True False Not quite. A Washington Post analysis found that numerous hot spots have already exceeded the critical 2 degree Celsius (3.6 degree Fahrenheit) mark, far above the global average. In general, higher latitudes, such as the Arctic, are warming faster than mid-latitude regions.

Question 5 of 10 What famous goal did 195 countries affirm in Paris in 2015? Reducing global temperatures by 0.5 degrees. Bringing global temperatures back to preindustrial averages. Limiting warming to no more than 1 degree Celsius above preindustrial averages. Limiting warming to “well below” 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial averages. Not quite. While the Paris agreement did indeed identify 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) as a line not to be crossed, it also suggested that countries should make an effort to keep warming even lower, to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above preindustrial levels. Since then, additional evidence has suggested that this more stringent limit may be needed to avoid many severe consequences of warming. The latest IPCC report states that the world is on track to blaze past a crucial climate target within eight years.

Question 7 of 10 In a high-emissions scenario, how much does the IPCC predict the Earth will heat up by the end of the century, compared with the preindustrial era? 1.2° to 1.7° C 2.1° to 3.5° C 3.3° to 5.7° C Scientists do not predict a measurable change Not quite. A “high-emissions scenario” is one that represents a major failure to curb greenhouse gas emissions. The IPCC predicts that in such a case the average global temperature could rise by 3.3° to 5.7° degrees Celsius, an increase that could trigger catastrophic consequences, such as massive sea-level rise. But with swift reductions in emissions, worst-case scenarios like this can still be avoided. The Paris climate agreement, if fully implemented, would steer the world off this severe pathway.

Question 8 of 10 True or false: Climate change and extreme weather are linked. True False Not quite. Climate change can worsen the effects of certain types of severe weather events, such as hurricanes, wildfires, heat waves, droughts, floods and even snowstorms.

Question 9 of 10 Combined, how much mass are ice sheets in Greenland and Antarctica losing annually? 189 billion tons 294 million tons 427 billion tons None; they are gaining ice. Not quite. Antarctica is losing 152 billion tons of ice per year at present, and Greenland is losing 275 billion tons per year, according to NASA. Scientists have found that the rate of ice loss in Greenland has grown by a factor of six since the 1980s, and that in Antarctica a similar acceleration is underway.