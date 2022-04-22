Climate Solutions

Quiz: How much do you know about climate change?

(Illustrations by Michael Parkin for the Washington Post)
By Ryan Bacic
and 
Aviva Loeb
 

Climate change can feel confusing, big and scary. Trust us: We get it.

Just take a deep breath, and let it back out again (it will be full of carbon dioxide, for the record). With this quiz, we’ll start with some of the basics — and then work our way up from there.

Can you pass Climate Change 101?

Question 1 of 10

What has the scientific community concluded about climate change?

Question 2 of 10

Which of these factors most contributes to current global warming?

Question 3 of 10

What is the greenhouse effect?

Question 4 of 10

True or false: Climate change is heating the world evenly.

Question 5 of 10

What famous goal did 195 countries affirm in Paris in 2015?

Question 6 of 10

Which country announced in 2017 that it would withdraw from that Paris climate agreement?

Question 7 of 10

In a high-emissions scenario, how much does the IPCC predict the Earth will heat up by the end of the century, compared with the preindustrial era?

Question 8 of 10

True or false: Climate change and extreme weather are linked.

Question 9 of 10

Combined, how much mass are ice sheets in Greenland and Antarctica losing annually?

Question 10 of 10

Extreme heat in Siberia has caused permafrost to melt. The remains of which ancient creature are now emerging from the frozen ground?