Climate Solutions How to make your home more energy efficient — and get a tax break too New home-efficiency subsidies, explained Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

Share this story

Ever wish you were a little kid again playing with your dollhouse? We can’t make that fantasy come true, but if you’re now an adult who wants to play a role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, you’ll find that it’s getting cheaper and easier to upgrade your real house. And now, the federal government’s likely to pick up some of the tab — kind of like your parents used to.

The Inflation Reduction Act, or IRA, is the most ambitious legislation ever enacted in the United States to combat climate change. Starting this year, homeowners can get new tax credits and rebates for making their abodes better for the environment. The benefits apply to big changes like installing solar panels, or smaller ones like swapping a gas stove for an induction range.

The benefits vary depending on your income, and additional benefits may be available where you live, so it’s worth checking with a tax expert, a consumer guide or a credible source like the Congressional Research Service or the Bipartisan Policy Center.

Here are some of the ways you can outfit your enviromentally smart dream home — often with help from the IRA.

[How the Inflation Reduction Act might help you — and change the U.S.]