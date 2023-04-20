You’re probably recycling wrong. This quiz will help you sort it out.

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

What can go in my blue bin? The answer — and even the bin color — can be different from one neighborhood to the next, so we’ll try to help curb the confusion.

Most U.S. residents who have recycling at home can toss items such as cans, bottles, cardboard and old editions of The Washington Post together into one container.

That’s called single-stream recycling, and while it is convenient for us, it means all those different materials have to be trucked away and sorted before they can go to a paper mill, a plastics recycler and so on. So far, so good.

This is the basic sorting process at the Manassas, Va., materials recovery facility. The types of equipment and the arrangement of the machines may be different in other places. Pile of recyclables Drum feeder Pre sort At many points in the process, human sorters watch the line and pull out items that shouldn’t be there. CARDBOARD Cardboard sorting Paper, plastic and metal keeps going Glass sorting Glass Paper sorting Ballistic separator A computerized optical sorter recognizes paper and blows it off the line. Separates objects by shape and material in 2D and 3D. Paper Plastic sorting Magnetic belt Plastics Nos. 1 and 2 Plastics No. 5 Steel Optical sorters use image-recognition and beams of light to detect different types of plastic. Last chance Aluminum sorting Trash People look for any remaining recyclables before the “residue” goes to the trash. Aluminum This is the basic sorting process at the Manassas, Va., materials recovery facility. The types of equipment and the arrangement of the machines may be different in other places. Pile of recyclables Drum feeder CARDBOARD Pre sort Cardboard sorting At many points in the process, human sorters watch the line and pull out items that shouldn’t be there. Paper, plastic and metal keeps going Glass sorting Glass Paper sorting Ballistic separator Separates objects by shape and material in 2D and 3D. A computerized optical sorter recognizes paper and blows it off the line. Paper Plastic sorting Magnetic belt Steel Plastics Nos. 1 and 2 Plastics No. 5 Optical sorters use image-recognition and beams of light to detect different types of plastic. Last chance Aluminum sorting Trash People look for any remaining recyclables before the “residue” goes to the trash. Aluminum This is the basic sorting process at the Manassas, Va., materials recovery facility. The types of equipment and the arrangement of the machines may be different in other places. Pre sort At many points in the process, human sorters watch the line and pull out items that shouldn’t be there. Pile of recyclables Drum feeder CARDBOARD Cardboard sorting Paper sorting Paper, plastic and metal keeps going Glass sorting A computerized optical sorter recognizes paper and blows it off the line. Paper Glass Aluminum sorting Ballistic separator Magnetic belt Plastic sorting Separates objects by shape and material in 2D and 3D. Steel Plastics No. 5 Plastics Nos. 1 and 2 Aluminum Optical sorters use image-recognition and beams of light to detect different types of plastic. Last chance Trash People look for any remaining recyclables before the “residue” goes to the trash. This is the basic sorting process at the Manassas, Va., materials recovery facility. The types of equipment and the arrangement of the machines may be different in other places. Cardboard sorting CARDBOARD Pile of recyclables Drum feeder Glass sorting Pre sort At many points in the process, human sorters watch the line and pull out items that shouldn’t be there. Glass Aluminum sorting Plastic sorting Magnetic belt Ballistic separator Paper sorting Separates objects by shape and material in 2D and 3D. A computerized optical sorter recognizes paper and blows it off the line. Aluminum Plastics No. 5 Plastics Nos. 1 and 2 Steel Last chance Optical sorters use image-recognition and beams of light to detect different types of plastic. Paper People look for any remaining recyclables before the “residue” goes to the trash. Trash

The puzzling geographical differences between what can and can’t go into a bin arise because not all sorting technology is identical, and not all local markets for recycling materials are the same.

The result is that a lot of people mean well but recycle wrong.

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Fortunately, if you know some key information, you can improve your recycling no matter where you live.

Question 1 of 8 Plastic bags are recyclable, so they just go in the bin, right? Yes, anything that is recyclable can go in the bin. No, take plastic bags to the grocery store.

Question 2 of 8 Do recyclables have to be totally clean and dry, or more like my-dog-licked-out-all-the-peanut-butter clean and dry? Squeaky clean and completely dry. Rinsed — even Spot-cleaned — is usually good enough. Doesn’t matter. Gunk will boil off in the process.

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Question 3 of 8 Okay, no bags in the bin. Can all other plastics go in? Sure, why not? Doesn’t matter. Plastics never get recycled anyway. No, but bottles and jugs are accepted in most places.

Question 4 of 8 Plastic caps and bottles seem like different things, so should I leave the caps off? Yes, that will help in the sorting. Only if the cap is a different color than the bottle. No, the caps are too small by themselves.

Question 5 of 8 Do I need to remove tape from boxes, staples from catalogues and windows from envelopes? No, no and no. Yes, yes and yes.

Question 6 of 8 Cans and bottles get crushed anyway, so can I just do that myself to save space in my bin? Yes, it’s a fun party activity. Only if you can get them to be very small and flat. No, the sorting machines may not recognize them.

Question 7 of 8 What’s the worst thing I can put in my bin? A bicycle. A battery. A car bumper.

Question 8 of 8 Which handy slogan helps consumers know whether something should go in their recycling bin? If in doubt, throw it out! Want to win? Chuck it in! Never stress, just take a guess!

Ready to fill your bin?

Click on the items you’d put into your recycling bin, and we’ll tell you if you’re right according to what’s accepted in most places.

Select items you’d put into your recycling bin. Select items you’d put into your recycling bin. You found 0 out of 10 recyclable items. You foundrecyclable items. Paper envelopes Plastic shampoo bottles Styrofoam egg cartons To-go paper coffee cups or lids Packing peanuts Foil Loose shredded paper Beverage cans Clothing Soup can lids Plastic inflated packing bags and plastic envelopes Creamer cups Empty paper towel and TP rolls Plastic takeout containers Compostable utensils Glass jars Candy wrappers Printer paper Milk cartons Milk jugs Wood Aerosol cans Small electronics Brown packing paper Batteries Ceramics Wire hangers Newspapers Cereal boxes Animal pelts

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement Story continues below advertisement Advertisement