“Harnessing the power of offshore wind is key to meeting the urgency of the climate crisis and achieving 100 percent clean energy by 2050,” Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said. “Virginia is well-positioned to scale up offshore wind development with a 12-megawatt wind demonstration project already built off our coast.”
“Maryland has been leading the charge when it comes to real, bipartisan, common sense solutions and we are proud to continue setting an example for the nation of bold environmental leadership,” said Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan. “Joining this multistate partnership to expand offshore wind development will further our strong record of supporting responsible energy projects that provide jobs, clean air benefits, and energy independence.”
The Mid-Atlantic states already have a competitor in New Jersey, which announced in June that it wants to be known as the hub of the nation’s offshore wind energy industry. Rhode Island has five turbines in state waters, and about half a dozen other states are pursuing projects, including Maryland.
According to the United States Department of Energy, the Atlantic Coast offshore wind project pipeline is estimated to support up to 86,000 jobs, $57 billion in investments, and provide up to $25 billion in economic output by 2030.
