The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s top archer, Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), is spending the holiday season in New York with his kids, hoping to be more of a father than a superhero. But he gets stuck on a new mission and reluctantly inherits a new sidekick, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), plus the bad guys he’s tasked with investigating, the Tracksuit Mafia, can’t say a single phrase without the word “bro” attached to it. Despite her rookie status and annoying hero-worship of her mentor, Bishop is just as magical as he is with a bow and arrow and might become the next big Avenger — if she can help Hawkeye get home before his kids start opening presents. Many Christmas trees were harmed in the making of this series. (Disney Plus)