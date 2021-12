“We’ve been sitting on these secrets for over two years now,” Holland said. “We’re keeping secrets for the right reason. We want the fans to have the full experience and to enjoy the film as the cinematic spectacle that it is, but it is exhausting having to ignore questions. Not all journalists are [polite and gracious] and [some] just try to get spoilers out of us and make us look a fool. So we do have to be very focused to make sure that we don’t get ourselves into any trouble.”