My favorite exchange in “The Gunk” happens early in the first chapter shortly after Rani and Becks, two financially-strapped, planet-hopping scavengers, come across an uncharted world. As Becks pilots their spaceship, Rani rappels down a rope and sets out to get the lay of the land. In a cavern, Rani comes across a mound made up of a bubbly, gelatinous substance — the eponymous gunk of the title. Using a hand tool which doubles as her prosthetic limb, Rani scans the material to reveal that it’s “an organic compound.” Following Becks’s suggestion, she uses her hand tool (which she affectionately calls “pumpkin”) to hoover up the substance. This reveals a small pool of bright green liquid, which another scan reveals to be a promising energy source. Hoping to secure a larger deposit of the liquid, Rani looks for more traces of it and asks Becks what she would do if they should strike it rich. After saying she’d first pay off her debts Becks says: “I don’t dream big until I know it’s within my reach” to which Rani wittily replies: “A dream, Becks, is something that’s out of our reach. Otherwise, it’s called an option.”