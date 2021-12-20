Keaton, also known as the best Batman ever, as well as a stellar Birdman, is exceptional as an MCU villain engaging in fowl play in “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” His Vulture is a cunning big boss of the bad guys and — in a sublime twist — also happens to be a family man who is the father of Peter Parker’s love interest. Bonus: His chilling conversation with Holland’s Peter Parker en route to homecoming is Keaton at the top of his raised-eyebrow game. Vulture doesn’t get the longer arc of some higher-ranked villains, but he makes the most of his shot.