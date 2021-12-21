The first universe-combining blip in “No Way Home” comes not from a Spider-Man, but a blind man, when Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock pays Parker a visit to offer some pro bono counsel on his secret-identity drama. The scene is only a few minutes long, but in that short time Murdock is able to show off a few super-heroics of his own. When a brick is thrown at Parker’s window, Murdock stops it with his bare hands while barely flinching.
This no-one-saw-it-coming moment means two things. Aunt May is clearly still paying her Netflix bill. And Murdock’s alter ego, Daredevil, is now officially a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Once your eyes adjust to the shock of Cox’s Murdock and Holland’s Parker sitting next to each other (and the even funnier moment of Jon Favreau, who starred in the original “Daredevil” movie with Ben Affleck, also being in the scene), you should remember that we were told this could happen.
Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently revealed in a press interview for “No Way Home” that whenever Daredevil returns to the screen, it would indeed be Cox under the horned mask. We just didn’t know it would be this soon.
Cox’s arrival (and possible eventual return to the role of Daredevil, perhaps on Disney Plus) is a vindication of sorts for his well-received performance during “Daredevil’s” three seasons streaming on Netflix from 2015-2018. Though the character has never hung out with an Avenger until now, Cox’s transformative role in “Daredevil” is up there with some of the great Marvel performances of all time, including Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man, Chris Evans’s Captain America and Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch.
The no-longer-in-production Netflix world of Marvel superheroes, which also included “Luke Cage,” “Jessica Jones,” and “Iron Fist,” always had the intent to connect to the MCU, but it never felt genuine. Word of mouth served as the connective tissue instead of actual cameos from the MCU’s top heroes. A casual mention of the battle of New York from the first “Avengers” movie in these shows was all fans received.
But Cox showing up in a Spider-Man movie changes that. Feige’s MCU powers include recasting if need be (see War Machine), but he’s also smart enough to know that if it isn’t broke, don’t try to fix it. Cox is absolutely still the best man for the job if he wants to be.
Speaking of the best men for certain jobs, Cox’s No. 1 nemesis from his “Daredevil” days just showed up in the penultimate episode of “Hawkeye” on Disney Plus. “Hawkeye” has been hinting all season about a big boss man secretly running a crime syndicate in New York, and it was finally revealed that the man is Vincent D’Onofiro’s Kingpin. The same Kingpin Cox frequently fought in “Daredevil.” This is a big bald deal.
D’Onofrio is so excited to be back in the role that he tweeted about it.
This means Daredevil and the Kingpin are now MCU-certified fresh. Could a new series featuring the two on Disney Plus be in their future? Maybe a movie? Or they could just continue appearing sporadically throughout the MCU.
So now, when you see them in the MCU, it’s not a multiverse thing. It’s the real deal.