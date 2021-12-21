Cox’s arrival (and possible eventual return to the role of Daredevil, perhaps on Disney Plus) is a vindication of sorts for his well-received performance during “Daredevil’s” three seasons streaming on Netflix from 2015-2018. Though the character has never hung out with an Avenger until now, Cox’s transformative role in “Daredevil” is up there with some of the great Marvel performances of all time, including Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man, Chris Evans’s Captain America and Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch.