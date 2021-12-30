Fisher’s performance as Cyborg is the true heart of Snyder’s “Justice League.” The actor — who made headlines with accusations over how he was treated by director Joss Whedon and studio management during production — was so good in the “Snyder Cut,” it’s disheartening to realize that he might never reprise the role. Unlike Whedon, Snyder (who initially shepherded the feature film) saw Cyborg’s character as worth building a story around, as well as potential spinoffs.