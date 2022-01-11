All the things Garfield got right over two movies were overshadowed by the growing success of Marvel Studios. Of all the Spider-Men on-screen, no one looked more like the Peter Parker of the comics than Garfield did. He oozed handsome nerdy charisma. His web shooters were mechanical machines on his wrists — not organic like Maguire’s, which polarized fans. Despite being born in Los Angeles and growing up in England, he threw a little New York accent into his sarcastic antics. And his chemistry with his on-screen love, Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy, was arguably just as good if not better than what Maguire had with Kirsten Dunst’s Mary Jane Watson.