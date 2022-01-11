That is not to say Garfield’s Spider-Man never had believers. There are plenty of younger fans who were children when he was sticking to walls on the screen between 2012 and 2014 and who identify him as their Spider-Man. For many, however, Garfield’s Peter Parker was the Spider-Man that couldn’t. A Spider-Man who couldn’t beat the worldwide box office of his predecessor, Tobey Maguire. A Spider-Man who couldn’t make it to trilogy status. And worst of all, a Sony Spider-Man that couldn’t swing on his webs alongside the Avengers over at Marvel Studios because of legalities.
But our spidey-senses failed us. Now we know we were wrong about Garfield.
Maguire’s original Spider-Man film from 2002 was the first movie ever with a $100 million opening weekend, and its sequel is still considered to be one of the greatest superhero movies of all time. Maguire also didn’t have to contend with a Marvel Cinematic Universe that would make fans want to see Spider-Man with other heroes.
His “Spider-Man 3” in 2007 was divisive and didn’t produce the same magic as the first two. When he and trilogy director Sam Raimi called it quits, that meant a reboot had to happen so Sony could hold onto its Spider-Man movie rights and not have them slip to Marvel. So Garfield, who loved Spider-Man and always dreamed of playing him in a movie, and had become known for his role in the 2010 Facebook movie “The Social Network,” got the call.
But then the Avengers assembled in theaters for Marvel Studios in 2012, mere months before Garfield made his Spider-Man reboot debut. His fate was unfairly sealed before he could spin his first web.
All the things Garfield got right over two movies were overshadowed by the growing success of Marvel Studios. Of all the Spider-Men on-screen, no one looked more like the Peter Parker of the comics than Garfield did. He oozed handsome nerdy charisma. His web shooters were mechanical machines on his wrists — not organic like Maguire’s, which polarized fans. Despite being born in Los Angeles and growing up in England, he threw a little New York accent into his sarcastic antics. And his chemistry with his on-screen love, Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy, was arguably just as good if not better than what Maguire had with Kirsten Dunst’s Mary Jane Watson.
But it wasn’t enough. And eventually Sony realized Spider-Man not being in the MCU was bad for business. A deal was struck with Marvel Studios to share Spider-Man. A younger Tom Holland was cast as the new Spider-Man. Garfield was the odd spider out.
That cruel finality was drowned out by the Internet-breaking deafening noise of Holland’s MCU arrival. The live-action Spider-Verse had moved on for the moment.
It would have been easy to just shrug and say Garfield’s Spider-Man just didn’t matter.
But in the movie event of 2021, alongside the O.G. cinematic Spider-Man and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige’s handpicked Spider-goldenboy, Garfield stood out and delivered.
No one in “No Way Home” home had a funnier line than Garfield’s snap at Maguire’s Peter Parker, asking the original Spider-Man if he brought his superhero suit or if he was going to save the day looking like a youth pastor. But there weren’t just laughs. There was redemption.
When MJ (Zendaya) was falling to her doom and Holland’s Spider-Man couldn’t reach her, it was Garfield who swooped down to save her. That moment brought gasps and cheers from the audience in my viewing of “No Way Home” — they were watching a hero who lost the woman he loved to a similar falling fate prevent it from happening to his younger spider-brother.
It became Garfield’s signature Spider-Man movie moment.
When his Spider-Man voiced doubts about the type of hero he was — a scene that could easily be viewed as Garfield pondering the relevancy of his time as the wall-crawler, Maguire’s Spider-Man told him he belonged.
Director Jon Watts and writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers paved a path to Spider-Man redemption for Garfield that was more than just a quick cameo. But it wouldn’t have worked if Garfield didn’t still have a love and enthusiasm for Spider-Man that shined on screen whenever his mask was off — a love that never went away even when the character was taken from him.
So now what?
Could a newly established live-action Spider-Verse make it possible for him to return? Perhaps. He hasn’t ruled it out. In an age where Michael Keaton is coming back as Batman (later this year in “The Flash”), Garfield being Spider-Man again wouldn’t be a total shocker. But why would he want to after all the drama the first time? If his Golden Globe-winning performance in “Tick Tick … Boom!” has proved anything, he’s moved on. Plus Holland is likely to continue on as the main Spider-Man for a few more flicks.
If this is all that we get of Garfield’s Spider-Man, after our spider-greed and cries for MCU authenticity, it’s what we deserve. Garfield never needed our forgiveness for his performance, but we should hope that he can forgive us for overlooking it.
In the end, his Spider-Man was nothing short of amazing.