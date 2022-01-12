“Here’s a young, Brown, Hawaiian growing up in Iowa — he found that movie really moved him spiritually in terms of his identity. I guess at the end of the day [many] people are trying to find their roots … who they are,” Morrison said. “We’re proud of those Indigenous roots. We can take that life force that we have from our Indigenous culture, we can blend it, transform and use some of the energy to give us confidence, and also to make us perform at a level that is good so that we do get noticed. It is our power. It is who we are.”