That is where the school board unanimously voted Jan. 10 to remove “Maus” from its eighth-grade language arts curriculum, citing profanity, nudity and violence — eventually sparking a national conversation over why the seminal graphic memoir centered on the Holocaust was being removed from the classroom.
“The fact that the censors in this case were the members of the McMinn County School Board,” Bennett says, “and the book being censored was Art Spiegelman’s classic graphic novel 'Maus,’ put this story at the top of my cartoon to-do list.” (Elsewhere in Tennessee, the Nirvana Comics Knoxville shop launched a GoFundMe campaign to supply students with copies of “Maus”; it has raised more than $93,000.)
Political cartoonists are trained to find the irony, and Bennett asked himself: “What’s next for the McMinn County School Board: burning the book ‘Fahrenheit 451’?”
The cartoonist, though, gradually chose to take a more straightforward visual approach to satirize the story. “My first idea was to represent the school board in the same manner that the Nazis were represented in the novel itself — as cats,” he says. “After a few sketches, however, I abandoned that theme, concluding that my first idea was also probably the most obvious idea. It was then that I began playing around with some ideas that included the second-most dreaded fate for any ‘maus’: a mousetrap. Once I went that route, the cartoon drew itself.”
Other artists soon found fodder in the “Maus” debate, including Ward Sutton, who drew a sly gag cartoon for the New Yorker in which a sketchy character sells copies of “Maus” outside a school. And Nate Powell, the illustrator for the civil-rights trilogy “March,” rendered a personal comic for the Nib, titled “Shelf It,” in which he recalls the challenges he and co-authors Rep. John Lewis and Andrew Aydin faced in getting their books into some schools, libraries and shops. Powell says there’s a long history of coming up against “history-denying” fascists.
“These campaigns of pressure and intimidation," Powell says, "aim to circumvent outright censorship by placing teachers and librarians in the awful position of preemptively pulling books from their shelves, or passing them up completely for the sake of their own jobs or safety.”
Dave Whamond of Cagle Cartoons weighed the larger implications: “If we prevent kids from learning about history because it might make them uncomfortable, then where will this leave us as a society?" His first concept became: Why it is “so easy for them to ban books, but there is the ongoing problem with school shootings?”
Whamond drew cartoons to juxtapose access to guns and books. “As an editorial cartoonist, it is difficult to out-parody what is going on with this ‘Gong Show’ happening before our very eyes at this point in history. It pretty much writes itself,” he says. “My job is to just point out the ridiculousness of it all.”
And Adam Zyglis, the Pulitzer-winning cartoonist for the Buffalo News, steered into a different comparison: “What struck me about the ‘Maus’ [news] story was the timing of the rights’ uproar over masking our children in schools. The irony was too irresistible.”
Here is how some others lampooned the controversy over banned and challenged books:
John Darkow (Columbia Missourian):
Ed Wexler (Cagle Cartoons):
Read more: