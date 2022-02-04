Getting Aiden from point A to point B is wonderfully complicated by the game’s day night cycle. During the day, relatively few zombies roam the streets while the majority sleep in darkened buildings. Those buildings, however, are where the most useful loot can be found in the form of weapons and stat- boosting concoctions. Venturing indoors before evening is usually a recipe for disaster. At night, buildings are easier to infiltrate, but the streets are filled with zombies. When I first started playing “Dying Light 2” I instinctively avoided traveling at night. Later, when I grew more comfortable with the controls, I embraced the risk of hitting the streets after dusk. (The ominous droning sound that plays at sundown is superb as is the game’s sound design.) I learned to keep my flashlight off as much as possible so as not to attract a swarm of the infected.