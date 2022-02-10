The episode, titled “In the Name of Honor,” was directed by Robert Rodriguez — who helped reintroduce the character to the Star Wars streaming universe in the second season of “The Mandalorian” in 2020 — and ended with a post-credits scene that confirms help could be on the way for the most famous bounty hunter in the galaxy.

Story continues below advertisement

The scene shows Freetown marshal Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant) healing in the rejuvenate waters of a bacta tank. Vanth was thought to be dead throughout the finale after falling in a shootout with Cad Bane, another bounty hunter, who made a spectacular and intense live-action debut in the penultimate episode. Bane hit Vanth with a shoulder shot, so his potential comeback shouldn’t be too shocking. While inside the bacta tank, Vanth is being attended by the same surgeon who helped Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) save the life of his partner, Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), which means the marshal should have some new cybernetics if his comeback pans out.

Advertisement

The man who put Vanth in the bacta tank may not have been as lucky. To be clear, no one looked or sounded cooler than Cad Bane in this series (he was once again voiced by Corey Burton). After verbal mind games gave him the emotional upper hand over Boba Fett in a western-style standoff in the finale, Fett was able to take Bane down and seemingly kill him in what could be the most wasteful death of a fantastic villain since Darth Maul back in 1999′s “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.”

But deaths don’t always stick in Star Wars. Darth Maul came back to life in “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” the animated series where Bane made his debut. There’s no better candidate to resurrect to be a top-notch rival for Boba Fett than the blue-skinned, red-eyed cowboy. Perhaps the Jawas found Bane and plugged him into something to keep him in the land of the living. Time, and perhaps another season of “The Book of Boba Fett,” will tell. And don’t forget, before his return on “The Mandalorian,” Fett was thought dead for decades to the Star Wars fandom. Anything is possible.

Story continues below advertisement

But is this the way a Boba Fett series should be handled? Sharing so much of the limelight with other prominent Star Wars characters? Since Star Wars arrived on Disney Plus, there’s been nothing but high praise for story architects Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, but “The Book of Boba Fett” was met with some discontent fans who thought the titular character, arguably one of the most popular characters in the history of Star Wars, was being overshadowed by frequent guest stars.

Advertisement

The seven-episode season featured multiple chapters dedicated to the Darksaber-wielding Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu (formally known as Baby Yoda) and high-profile appearances from Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) and a digitally de-aged Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). But despite this series at times feeling like an All-Star Game with lightsabers, Favreau and Filoni are just doing what they’ve done before: using an existing Star Wars series to show where these connected worlds will branch out next.

You can’t blame Favreau for wanting to get a little Avengers-ish and keep everything connected. It’s proved to work well for Star Wars’s corporate cousins over at Marvel Studios, a world Favreau helped build. So why not do the same thing in this faraway galaxy?

Story continues below advertisement

Boba Fett got his time to shine in this series, both in his flashbacks and in the final battle that proved he’s the big boss of his town. And in between those moments there was a Mandalorian/Grogu reunion that perfectly sets up their eventual third season — likely to come later this year — as well as reminders that Ahsoka (and possibly even Luke) could have more adventures on Disney Plus.

And don’t forget Obi-Wan Kenobi makes his Disney Plus debut with a self-titled series debuting on May 25.