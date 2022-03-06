Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment followed suit with their own post-credits scenes over the years, during their failed attempt to duplicate Marvel’s Avengers magic with the formation of the Justice League in live-action.

“The Batman,” however, is not a part of the connected tale DC has been trying to weave together through its movies recently (“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Wonder Woman,” “Justice League,” “The Suicide Squad”) — it very much breathes its own air, which would lead viewers to believe it would be okay to dash to the restroom at the end of the film.

But this is a movie featuring the Riddler as its main antagonist, which means the scanning for clues shouldn’t stop until the ushers are kicking you out.

Perhaps the after-credits moment in “The Batman” should be called a “screen” instead of “scene.” You’ll see the credits revert to the style of screen being used during the movie when the Riddler (Paul Dano) was having a computer chat with Batman (Robert Pattinson) while playing digital cat and mouse.

The word that appears to be typed on the screen? It says “goodbye?” with a question mark. That’s followed by a static fritz that Reeves coyly told The Washington Post contains “something that the audience is meant to see.”

Beyond that “something” — which we’ll have to look for on a second viewing — what does that moment mean? Reeves told The Post it was meant to signify that the story is ongoing without giving “The Batman” a “chapter one” feel and the assumption that a sequel is a foregone conclusion.

“I never wanted it to feel like we were saying this is chapter one, because I always feel like we don’t know if it’s chapter one, this is just this story,” Reeves said. “I wanted this experience to be a complete experience and so there was never any intention to do [a post-credits scene] because that wasn’t what the movie was intended to do. It was … here’s this story about Batman in this year two [on the crime-fighting job] going through this experience.”

Reeves has more story to tell in his very dark version of Gotham City. If a sequel is a go, then expect to see more of Dano’s Riddler, who survived his encounter with Batman but is now in a jail cell next to a guy (Barry Keoghan) who may or may not be the Joker. Whether Reeves wants to play that card remains to be seen.

The biggest riddle of this franchise going forward may be how many villains can Reeves fit in front of the camera. “The Batman” features a good/bad Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz); the Penguin (Collin Farrell), who’s now set up to be a major crime boss player in future films; a very much still-alive Riddler; and the guy giggling in the cell next to him at the end of the movie.