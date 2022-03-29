Now Isaac finally finds himself in the ultimate comics inspired world: the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On Wednesday, he debuts in “Moon Knight,” a six-episode weekly series on Disney Plus that brings one of Marvel Comics’ most complex superheroes to the screen.

“It’s a completely different experience,” Isaac told The Washington Post when comparing his time making an “X-Men” movie with plotting alongside the minds behind the MCU. “I was a part of a much bigger ensemble … I was a tool in the kit of that whole process.”

He said Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has “got such an expansive mind but also gave us a lot of freedom to figure ['Moon Knight'] out and to craft this into something that reflects what I’m interested in as an artist.”

Moon Knight, the nocturnal superhero created by Doug Moench and Don Perlin, becomes the human avatar for the Egyptian god of the moon, Khonshu, after a near-death experience. The character first appeared in the pages of Marvel Comics in 1975′s “Werewolf by Night” No. 32 and has starred in various solo comic book series in the decades since.

Moon Knight struggles with dissociative identity disorder — in the comics, for instance, he has had alter egos of a billionaire and a taxi driver. Isaac’s man under the Moon Knight mask is sometimes a shy Brit named Steven Grant, other times a lethal mercenary named Marc Spector. A multiverse of his mind’s own making leaves this show’s hero unsure of who he’ll be when he wakes up each morning, causing him to sometimes not want to sleep at all.

To prepare for the role, Isaac said, Robert Oxnam’s “A Fractured Mind: My Life with Multiple Personality Disorder” became his bible. The book is a deeply personal account of the author’s struggles and eventual acceptance of the multiple lives taking place in his mind.

“It felt like that was the orienting principle for this, because it was a real journey into this guy’s discovery and healing, which is the integration that had to occur for him to be able to live with [multiple personalities] as a functioning human being,” Isaac said.

Whereas all previous Marvel Studios shows on Disney Plus, such as “WandaVision” and “Hawkeye,” have connected to plot points from Marvel’s decade of dominance on the big screen, “Moon Knight” for now is a singular origin story without any other capes in sight other than the large white one draped over Isaac. No Avengers are coming to help just yet. And Isaac is more than fine with that for now.

“The whole story wasn’t in service to continuing a preexisting story,” Isaac said. “Moon Knight wasn’t Thor’s cousin or whatever. Everything [in the story] was in service of itself, of telling the internal struggle of this person and using this really wild [superhero] genre to talk about those things.”

That’s not to say other heroes showing up in “Moon Knight” wasn’t considered. This is Marvel Studios, after all, where a big part of the magic that turned it into a Hollywood powerhouse was the super-cameo, going all the way back to when Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) first appeared alongside Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) in 2008′s “Iron Man.”

“Moon Knight” director-producer Mohamed Diab was a part of those potential cameo conversations (he directed the first, third, fifth and sixth episodes), but after deciding against it and upon viewing initial cuts of the series, he said, everyone involved agreed the show hadn’t needed any extra Marvel magic.

“This stands on its own,” Diab said. “It’s going to be a part of the MCU of course, but I actually love that uniqueness and that trust that the show doesn’t need a crossover that’s going to attract people. It doesn’t need anything else.”

Diab and his fellow writers and producers were inspired by the 2016-2017 “Moon Knight” comics written by Jeff Lemire and illustrated by Greg Smallwood. Isaac covered all the walls of his trailer with Moon Knight art while reading the 2014 run by Warren Ellis and Declan Shalvey.

“The artwork is so outstanding. And the character designs are just so wild and dreamlike that it was just nice that every time I would go into the trailer, I would always be surrounded by that,” Isaac said.

Despite the heavy comics influence expected from a Marvel Studios production, Diab says those same comics won’t define where this series goes over six episodes. “Moon Knight” antagonist Arthur Harrow (played by Ethan Hawke), for example, is a minor supporting character in the comics who is given an expanded role in live action.

“As much as we’re going to cater to the fans, we need to cater to the people who have never heard anything about the story,” Diab said. “So if I liked it as someone who wasn’t [initially] a fan, I think that could translate to a lot of people.”

One of the biggest challenges was Isaac playing a character who, at any given moment, could change personalities from fearful to fearless. Initially, he and Diab agreed on Isaac only filming as one personality per day, either as Grant or Spector.

“I just didn’t want it to feel like it was very superficial, like a one-man show where I’m putting on different hats,” Isaac said. “I wanted to take [both personalities] very seriously and commit to them. As we went on, I started to get a little more comfortable with the differences with each one and living as each one. And by the end of the shoot, I was able to switch in the moment between the two of them because I just got more flexible and more secure with each character. Ultimately, I think you can see it just by [looking into] the eyes.”

Isaac is half Guatemalan and half Cuban, and is the first Latino actor to be cast in the central role in an MCU series or film, a moment he says he is “absolutely aware of.” He lists the late Puerto Rican actor Raul Julia as one of his greatest inspirations in taking on a role that required him to wear more than one face, something he says Julia excelled at in his career over many roles.

“He wasn’t just like, ‘Let’s bring in the Latino guy,' you know? He could be anybody,” Isaac said. “My MCU hero is one that’s a study of identities. I think that’s also really special as well and also gave us room, without trying to give away too much, to bring some of that background into it, too.”

As for how long Isaac’s newly built corner within Marvel Studios can remain isolated, he still cannot say. He knows the Marvel way is to swoop into someone else’s superhero neighborhood eventually.