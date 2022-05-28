New Yorker cover channels powerful emotions after Uvalde shooting

Placeholder while article actions load

The emotional impact was so overwhelming that Françoise Mouly paused to absorb the news. Nineteen children and two adults dead by a shooter’s hand Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Tex. Still, as the New Yorker art editor, she gradually had to ask herself: Could there be an artistic response to capture how devastating America’s latest mass shooting is?

“Fortunately, artists do try to channel their emotions and reach for the wordless forum of the cover” of the New Yorker, Mouly tells The Washington Post. “Many sent sketched responses combining blackboards, empty classrooms, apples, flags, guns and bullet holes.”

Veteran contributing artist Eric Drooker chose to depict the tragedy in stark terms: the crime-scene shapes of outlined bodies rendered in chalk — that instrument of would-be classroom innocence.

When New Yorker editor David Remnick saw Drooker’s scrawled shapes, Mouly recounts, he knew: This is the one.

The cover art, titled simply “Uvalde, May 24, 2022,” was chosen not only for its concept but also for the power of its rendering. “The rawness of the execution makes for a visceral image,” Mouly says. “The rough outlines catch something of the pain and rage we all feel — about the fact this would happen and would happen again and again.”

Drooker says he was in a highly agitated state when he created the cover art.

“Ever since I was a little boy, guns have been a constant presence in my life,” says the artist, who was raised in New York during the Vietnam War era. “They were on the TV screen, in the toy store, in the playground. They’re talismans in our culture — totems of power. Sexual fetishes.

“Our society … can’t expect the violence it exports to stay in faraway countries,” Drooker continues. “Semiautomatic assault rifles like the AR-15 have been used for decades to kill civilians in Vietnam, Iraq [and elsewhere]. AR-15s are consumer products here in the U.S. They’ve been flying off the shelves lately.”

Adds the artist: “What are we Americans so afraid of? Our own shadow?”

TIME's new cover: Enough. When are we going to do something? https://t.co/gwpzxLwBKP pic.twitter.com/7R4UtJgaFs — TIME (@TIME) May 26, 2022

Time magazine responded to the Texas tragedy by publishing a cover naming more than 200 sites of mass shootings this year — an onslaught of typography clearly intended to have a cumulative effect — above the question: “When are we going to do something?” Also prominently displayed is the word “Enough,” which Time has used on several previous covers after mass shootings.

Elsewhere in magazines, Barry Blitt, a past Pulitzer winner for the New Yorker, drew a sketchbook for Air Mail Weekly, depicting several leaders — including Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) — praying with blood on their hands.

“Even without a caption or any word balloons,” Blitt tells The Post, “I expect the feelings that went into these drawings are pretty obvious: outrage, sadness and not a little hopelessness.”

