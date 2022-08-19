How cartoonists are satirizing Trump World since the FBI Mar-a-Lago search

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For Mike Luckovich, August is often a challenging time to find rich satiric fodder. But not this year. “At least for cartoonists,” the Atlanta Journal-Constitution political artist says, the investigated actions of Donald Trump and his MAGA supporters’ “continued worship” have been a “pleasant respite.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Ever since the FBI’s search last week of the former president’s Florida home, many visual commentators have found summer’s typical dog days to be a lively time to create comedy.

Yet any humor is freighted with the weight of the news out of Palm Beach, Luckovich says. Agents on Aug. 8 carted away “dozens of boxes containing what authorities have characterized as highly classified national secrets” from the Mar-a-Lago estate, according to The Washington Post.

Adam Zyglis, the political cartoonist for the Buffalo News, echoes Luckovich’s assessment.

Advertisement

“Drawing on the FBI search and the fallout has been target-rich,” he says. “However, like covering other historic Trump news like the impeachment or the insurrection, it has been challenging to adequately capture the gravity.”

In response, the left-leaning Zyglis and Luckovich have drawn cartoons lampooning how some Republican leaders have criticized law enforcement.

“The news of the FBI search was like an arrow piercing the bubble of the MAGA alternate reality. You could see the cognitive dissonance in real time, as members of the GOP were hypocritically attacking the FBI,” Zyglis says.

“The political reaction reaffirmed that the GOP majority believes loyalty trumps patriotism and the rule of law.”

Steve Breen, the San Diego Union-Tribune cartoonist, quickly sized up the news out of Florida and Washington — with Attorney General Merrick Garland saying he himself authorized seeking court permission for a search warrant.

Advertisement

“I was pretty sure of two things after reading about the search: that the Justice Department and FBI likely had good reason to visit Mar-a-Lago, and that Trump supporters were going to lose their minds over the incident,” he says.

To render such a political reaction, the right-leaning Breen painted a shocked GOP elephant: “I started playing around with the words involved in the story, and ‘search and seizure’ quickly jumped out.”

In his new art, Tim Campbell, who draws for Counterpoint Media, decided to send up how the GOP could capitalize on the FBI’s actions.

“The search of Mar-a-Lago has provided more questions than answers at this point, but one disturbing turn is that Trump and other Republicans are using it to raise funds. Say what you will about Trump,” says the centrist cartoonist, but the former president knows how to “fleece” his followers.

Meanwhile, Luckovich is having a field day with Trump’s larger legal entanglements, too.

“The news has also focused on Georgia, where I live, as the investigation into Trump’s attempt to overturn the state’s election results continues,” he says. “One of Trump’s top election-theft clowns, Rudy Giuliani made an appearance this week before the Georgia special grand jury — with Sen. Lindsey Graham [R-S.C.] hopefully soon to follow — so I’m having a lot to focus on.”

GiftOutline Gift Article