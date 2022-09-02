‘She-Hulk’ surprise cameo introduces the MCU to twerking

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

This article contains spoilers for the third episode of “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.” Universe-expanding cameos have been a major part of Marvel Studios lately. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight We’ve seen the Spider-Verse and the Multiverse of Madness give us superhero appearances many fans never thought possible on-screen, from all the cinematic Spider-Men in the same place at the same time to Patrick Stewart showing up as Professor Charles Xavier of the X-Men. Now, the latest episode of “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” on Disney Plus, which began streaming Thursday, has given the Marvel Cinematic Universe its next big super-cameo moment.

We have entered the Meganverse.

Megan Thee Stallion is now officially canon in the MCU. The renowned rapper played a role in one of “She-Hulk’s” funniest jokes so far.

In the third episode, an elderly Asgardian shapeshifter is accused of taking the form of Megan Thee Stallion and using her newfound hottie-ness to seduce an unsuspecting sucker — who just happens to be She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters’s co-worker at her law firm — and swindle a six-figure sum. Before taking his broken heart and his case to court, Dennis Bukowski (Drew Matthews) is the receiver of multiple laughs at his expense when he tries to explain to anyone who will listen that he truly did believe Megan Thee Stallion was in love with him. This is especially funny considering Bukowski spends most of his “She-Hulk” screen time so far revolting any woman who encounters him.

During court proceedings, the real Megan Thee Stallion is seen in the public seating area declaring herself the one true Meg. But that’s not the end of her cameo. This episode’s post-credits scene features Megan Thee Stallion in She-Hulk’s (Tatiana Maslany) law offices hiring the MCU’s newest superheroine as her new lawyer, much to the delight of Walters, who is a superfan.

And that’s when the twerking begins.

You read that correctly. The same show that let everyone know Captain America is all grown up is now the home of the MCUs first certified twerk moment. There are no barriers “She-Hulk” won’t punch its way through.

Megan Thee Stallion and She-Hulk (who is hulked-out in CGI form) share a celebratory twerk at work and the rest is history.

There have been multiple jokes over the years about how much everyone loves the derriere of Captain America. That includes a time-traveling scene in “Avengers: Endgame” where even Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) has to admit he’s got a lot going on back there, and a mention of his assets in “She-Hulk.” But twerking is a superpower that had yet to be displayed in the MCU. Until now.

Sex talk. Gamma-radiated gyration. Three episodes in and it’s clear this isn’t your grandparents’ MCU.

