The devil has finally gotten his Marvel Studios due. Daredevil has made his official debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, via Charlie Cox's much-hyped cameo in Thursday's eighth and penultimate episode of "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" Season 1 on Disney Plus.

Now, perhaps you’re saying to yourself, but what about “Spider-Man: No Way Home?” Didn’t Charlie Cox appear in that billion-dollar superhero blockbuster? Correct. He did. But not as Daredevil. That cameo — which, unlike Cox’s “She-Hulk” appearance, came as a total surprise — was only as Daredevil’s alter ego, Matt Murdock, who was offering legal advice to a Peter Parker/Spider-Man watching the world crumble around him.

But what that “Spider-Man: No Way Home” appearance did do was put Marvel fans on notice that the blind superhero Daredevil was finally, truly, a part of the MCU, a few years after the Man Without Fear’s Netflix series was canceled in 2018. Those Marvel Netflix shows appeared to claim that they were apart of the MCU, but it was always all talk and no visuals. Kind of like someone saying they’re best friends with Kevin Feige without offering up any proof.

She-Hulk and Daredevil’s first MCU rendezvous has a very “Batman Returns” kind of vibe to it, meaning their non-superhero identities hit it off right away before they start punching each other as superheroes. She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) first meets Cox’s Murdock in the courtroom, where he proves to be the better superpowered attorney. Still, they later get flirty at a bar before Murdock has to swoop off and be Daredevil.

The episode then turns into She-Hulk vs. Daredevil: Dawn of Superhero Lawyers, as she must reluctantly protect her slimy client, the lame wannabe superhero LeapFrog (Brandon Stanley), from Daredevil’s vigilante hands. She eventually takes down and unmasks Daredevil quickly. For those keeping score that’s super-strength, one, super-hearing, zero.

The unmasking forces the two superheroes to get better acquainted. She-Hulk asks Murdock if he’s the “gold devil,” in reference to the chef’s-kiss, Marvel-Studios-is-clearly-in-control moment of Daredevil fighting in a red and yellow suit that’s a homage to what he wore in “Daredevil” No. 1 published by Marvel Comics in 1964. (His Netflix series suit was red and black, based on his more modern comic-book look.) Murdock responds with “I’m Daredevil” as the never-to-be-skipped theme music from his Netflix series plays in the background of the conversation.

That song shows Feige and his studio know they don’t have to completely save the day when welcoming new Marvel heroes to the MCU. Some things can be left as they are. Which is why Cox is here. (Also see: Deadpool and Wolverine.) Daredevil will eventually return to Disney Plus in an even bigger way with an 18-episode series titled “Daredevil: Born Again.” That’ll put him in the path of his old Netflix foe, the Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio), who made his MCU debut in the Disney Plus series “Hawkeye.”

Once they realize they are on the same side, She-Hulk and Daredevil take down LeapFrog and his henchmen (who has kidnapped their mutual superhero suit designer, Luke Jacobson, hilariously played by Griffin Matthews) and have a romantic rooftop chat.

Daredevil suggests they get dinner the next time he’s in Los Angeles (remember he lives in New York’s Hell’s Kitchen). She-Hulk says they can skip all that, leading to what just might be the most high-profile Marvel superhero coupling ever on-screen as they take things to the bedroom. This is a much-needed romantic victory for She-Hulk, who on this show has dealt with one craptacular guy after another. Hulk and Black Widow? Captain America and Peggy Carter? Iron Man and Pepper Potts? Wanda and Vision? Sorry, but She-Hulk and Daredevil is now the Marvel Studios hookup, cemented with a morning daylight superhero walk of shame by Daredevil, who leaves She-Hulk’s apartment in his full superhero suit, mask on, boots off. A devil indeed.

Between Captain America’s virginity status, superhero twerking with Megan Thee Stallion and flirting with the devil, “She-Hulk” is Marvel Studios’ sexiest show so far.

