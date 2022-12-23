How cartoonists are deriding Trump amid the Jan. 6 report

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Criminal charge referrals. Tax returns. And a final Jan. 6 report. Former president Donald Trump’s perpetual time in the spotlight this week has kept some of America’s most prominent political cartoonists especially busy at the board. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight On Thursday, the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol recommended that Congress weigh whether to ban Trump from re-seeking office. The report said of the attack on the Capitol: “The central cause was one man.”

The report came three days after the House panel voted to refer four criminal charges against Trump to the Justice Department — all while a House committee voted to make Trump’s tax returns public.

In the wake of the criminal referrals, Pedro X. Molina decided to spoof Trump’s recently announced NFT digital trading cards that depicted the politician as heroic.

“I was thinking about how Trump insists on pushing an extremely fanciful narrative of himself, to the point of literally portraying himself as a superhero,” Molina says, “despite reality reminding us every day he is, in fact, a villain.”

Noted the cartoonist: “I wanted to show people the real suit under his guise as a successful politician and businessman.”

Kevin Siers of the Charlotte Observer was initially reluctant to tackle the committee’s criminal charge referrals, but then he considered the import of such events.

“It seemed a challenge to say anything new about Trump or the attempted coup. I’ve drawn him in an orange jumpsuit a few times already, and felt in danger of repeating myself,” Siers says. “But it seemed historically important enough to try to address it again, and I wanted something dramatic and direct to match what the Jan. 6 committee had done.

“The drawing may be a bit of wishful thinking — he may wriggle out again — but I thought at least the cartoon matched the moment.”

Bay Area-based political animator Mark Fiore says he has rendered many outraged cartoons about how Trump and Trumpism are a “threat to democracy,” so he wanted to shift the tone. For his newest video — a sendup of the song “All I Want for Christmas” — he wanted the satiric spirit to be “a little more fun and uplifting for the holiday season.”

“I basically projected my feelings of hope and excitement about Trump getting criminally charged onto my Little Suzie Newsykins character,” says Fiore, referring to his child character who is now voiced by his own daughter.

“For the sake of my sanity and the sanity of people watching the animation,” he says, “a little humor and fun is essential — and wards off outrage fatigue.”

Lisa Benson of Counterpoint Media, by contrast, thinks the House panel didn’t deliver. “The January 6th committee never found a smoking gun to directly link Trump to the Capitol violence,” she says. “Whether the Department of Justice can prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the president is responsible — well, that remains to be seen.”

And Mike Luckovich of the Atlanta Journal Constitution lambasted Trump as a traitor.

“I came up with the Benedict Arnold cartoon because all American traitors and corrupt presidents pale in comparison to Trump,” Luckovich says.

“I’m sensing his villainy is soon to be curtailed by Lady Justice.”

Here’s how some other cartoonists are satirizing Trump and the House committee’s report.

