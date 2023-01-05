The 9 biggest superhero movies for 2023, from Ant-Man to Aquaman

Gunn may be the Kevin Feige of DC Studios now but there’s still the matter of finishing up his pop music-infused “Guardians of the Galaxy” trilogy, which is likely the job that got him the big chair at DC in the first place (that and his mini Suicide Squad/Peacemaker universe). Future event-level Avengers movies aside, this could be the last we see of characters such as Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) and Groot (Vin Diesel) in the MCU. No director DNA flows through the blood of an MCU franchise quite like Gunn’s in the Guardians movies, making it unlikely Marvel Studios would ask another filmmaker to make more. And given that Gunn himself has hinted that a major character will die in “Vol. 3,” this is shaping up to be the movie where the music stops.