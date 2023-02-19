‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ post-credits scenes, explained

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

This article contains spoilers for “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.” In “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” the Marvel Cinematic Universe officially sets its clocks to Kang Standard Time. One plot twist stands out as the credits begin to roll. Just how exactly did the time-traveling terror Kang end up in the one place he can’t escape, the Quantum Realm? And even more important … who put him there?

The answer? Kang. Actually, that’s Kangs. Plural.

There is an abundant multiverse of Kangs in the MCU, with seemingly every single alternate universe having a Kang of its own. We see this multitude in “Quantumania’s” first of two post credits scenes, which introduces the Council of Kangs, made up of, you guessed it, Kangs.

During the gathering, three very different-looking ones (all played by Jonathan Majors) are discussing what appears to be the demise of the Kang who was banished to the Quantum Realm, the baddest of the bad — and they imply the Council sent him there.

“Quantumania” director Peyton Reed would not confirm or deny the death of that Kang, only telling The Washington Post, “You’re never sure what’s going to happen to anybody, but yeah, he’s taken out of this thing.”

“All the other Kangs are scared of him. They exiled him down to the Quantum Realm for a reason,” Reed added. “Whatever it is that’s going on out there, he was not staying in his lane or his timeline.”

The scene “is setting up, what is the body politic of the Kangs? When the Council of Kangs is meeting in this sort of triumvirate, which is a version of Rama-Tut, a version of Centurion and a version of Immortus, what are they meeting about? Who’s the most powerful? What does it mean that Kang may or may not be gone? What does it also mean that Doctor Strange and Spider-Man and other Avengers are becoming aware of the existence of the multiverse? That’s a threat to the Kangs. Setting up this multiversal war.”

These three Kangs are just the tip of the iceberg we might see in 2025’s “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” and 2026’s “Avengers: Secret Wars,” both films promising to be grand in their alternate-universe plotlines.

The second post-credits scene is a Kang reunion of sorts that’s a potential sneak peek at Season 2 of “Loki” on Disney Plus. The scene, which takes place in the far past, features time-traveling agents Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius (Owen Wilson), who at the end of Season 1 of “Loki” are living in a reality where Kang is a very big deal, a result of the death of Kang variant He Who Remains (Majors’s first appearance as a Kang variant in the MCU).

Loki and Morbius are in a crowd observing a man onstage named Victor Timely, played by … Majors. Victor Timely is another Kang variant. The big mystery here is: Will we see more of him in the second season of “Loki?”

The takeaway from these scenes is we have not seen the last of Kang. Which Kang? All of them.

