How cartoonists are satirizing the Carlson and Lemon firings

As news spread quickly Monday that two longtime cable-news hosts, Fox News’s Tucker Carlson and CNN’s Don Lemon, had been dropped by their networks, editorial cartoonists wasted no time rendering their sharp judgment. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “Breaking news is always a challenge,” says Lisa Benson, the right-leaning cartoonist for Counterpoint Media. Because the details of Carlson’s departure weren’t immediately clear, she “chose to focus on the left-right division in our country today.”

“Regardless of the circumstances,” she adds, “the left and right will have a field day picking apart these two news personalities.”

Ann Telnaes, the left-leaning cartoonist for The Washington Post, also chose to satirize both Carlson and Lemon, depicting them as misogynists because of comments they’ve made on air.

Her cartoon was “just reminding everyone that nonpartisan sexism is alive and well, I’m sorry to say,” says Telnaes, who on May 8 will receive the Herblock Prize for editorial cartooning.

Some other cartoonists, including Michael Ramirez of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, also chose to draw both Lemon and Carlson. But most mainstream cartoons focused solely on the firing of Carlson.

Mike Luckovich of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution mocked Carlson while delivering a larger criticism of Fox News.

“Tucker getting canned gave me a feeling of optimism, because Carlson, through his lies and conspiracy theories, was trying to destroy America from the inside,” Luckovich says. “My hopefulness may be short-lived, as I doubt [Fox News boss] Rupert Murdoch will choose a Tucker replacement who is less loathsome.”

Tim Campbell of Counterpoint Media initially thought of using such wordplay as “Tuckered Out” or “UnTucked.” But he changed his framing of the news.

“I really wanted to add Trump in the panel, since he’s more or less the flash point of Fox being the news rather than reporting the news,” Campbell says of the former president. “From there, it seemed natural to play off both Tucker and Trump.”

And Jack Ohman of the Sacramento Bee imagined future careers for Carlson.

“Tucker Carlson used to be a solid conservative voice when I was a young guy in journalism,” Ohman says. “He did interesting stuff at the Weekly Standard, which I used to subscribe to.”

“Now he’s an enabling parody of a journalist,” says Ohman, adding: “When you strain the credulity of Fox News, that’s an accomplishment.”

