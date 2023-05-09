Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bruce McCall painted his sly idea for the New Yorker magazine in fall 2007: A castaway on a deserted isle, leaning coolly against a palm tree, is encircled by more than a dozen bins for all his recyclables. The cover is wryly titled, “A Clear Conscience.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The following year, while giving a TED Talk, McCall called it an “un-PC” cover. “I got a nasty email from some environmental group saying, ‘This is too serious and solemn to make fun of. You should be ashamed. Please apologize on our website,’” McCall recalled from the stage before he deadpanned: “I haven’t gotten around to it yet.” The audience laughed, knowing he never would — and never should.

McCall, like his fellow magazine humorist Sam Gross, wasn’t the type to apologize for potentially transgressing in the name of comedy. Going where other artists might fear to tread could sometimes be half the fun.

The other half of the fun was had by the millions of readers who routinely sought out the visual wit of McCall and Gross, both of whom died in New York in recent days, both in their late 80s.

Whether they were putting ideas to paper for the National Lampoon or the New Yorker, each illustrator was an utter original — instantly identifiable not only by artistic aesthetic, but also by the idiosyncratic workings of the realms they constructed.

Their styles could scarcely have been more different. McCall reveled in a type of realistic authenticity — rendered through gouache on paper — inspired by editorial and advertorial illustration of the 1930s and ’40s. Gross, as a pure gag cartoonist, wielded Rapidograph pens to reduce the laugh down to the minimal line.

Gross’s jokes also “stayed in touch with the common man,” said cartoonist Mort Gerberg on Monday evening in the Great Hall at the Library of Congress, shortly before the presentation of the Herblock Prize for cartooning. Gerberg noted that he had known Gross for six decades, dating back to the mid-century heyday for selling gag art to countless print magazines.

To better understand the unique comic cogs of each man, simply consider how they each found humor in animals, monster movies or French cuisine.

For a New Yorker cover titled “Manhattan Mirage,” McCall painted an upscale deli that sells Champagne and foie gras next to editions of Le Monde. Gross, on the other hand, drew a frog that, while being grabbed by a chef to become mealtime fare, bids farewell to his friends by saying, “We will always have Paris.”

That New Yorker joke by Gross resonated like a companion piece to one of his best-known cartoons, for the National Lampoon: Diners stare at an amputated amphibian who has wheeled himself out from the kitchen in a wagon, beneath a wall sign that says, “Try Our Frogs’ Legs.”

Another McCall cover shows giant apes killing time beneath the Empire State Building during “King Kong” auditions; Gross shows Dr. Frankenstein raising a toast with his stitched monster and assistant Igor: “To life!”

Gross and McCall, though, did share at least two crucial traits on the page. The two men, both described as charmingly gruff and curmudgeonly by friends, had an adventurous sense of what was funny. And both artists expertly knew how to pull you into their peculiar worlds.

McCall, the transplanted Canadian who was fond of driving — even in Manhattan — fittingly also worked in automotive advertising as an illustrator and copywriter. He lent that fascination with transportation to his vividly rendered scenes he dubbed “retrofuturism,” or “looking back at how yesterday viewed tomorrow” — yielding scenarios in which soaring zeppelins, jutting buildings and splashy billboards feel caught up in a cohesive, eye-popping dance. He termed other themes in his illustration “techno-archaeology,” “faux nostalgia” and, often for the New Yorker art, “urban absurdism.”

“McCall is one of the greats, a unique voice that has greatly expanded the range of what the New Yorker covers can be,” said Françoise Mouly, the New Yorker art editor who recruited McCall three decades ago as a fan of his 1982 book, “Zany Afternoons.” In fitting tribute, the magazine chose a McCall artwork, titled “Safe Travels,” to front its May 15 issue — his 83rd New Yorker cover.

Mouly appreciated McCall’s breadth of social satire: “He lampooned us in Times Square or in the Hamptons, in the subway or at Yankee Stadium.” She also liked how the “King Kong” painting, “with its touching salmon-tinted sky evocative of dusk, captures perfectly the lure of the big city on all the young hopefuls eager to make their mark.”

I interviewed McCall just once, in 2014, for his Thanksgiving cover spoof of the then-Washington Redskins that he humbly called an act of “accidental profundity.” He said that, as an artist, he saw “the world in a sarcastic and skeptical way.” That outlook coursed through McCall’s writing, too; he was a gifted prose stylist who contributed to the magazine’s Shouts & Murmurs column. McCall’s celebrity admirers included Steve Martin, and he illustrated a 2013 book by David Letterman, “This Land Was Made for You and Me (But Mostly Me): Billionaires in the Wild.”

The Bronx-born Gross launched his humor career in the ’50s, first by authoring a book inspired by his military service, then by creating freelance ideas by the dozens not to satisfy any one editor, but to please himself. He populated his magazine cartoons with animals and aliens, workers and panhandlers.

Gross not only drew lines, but he also crossed them — whether a cartoon had frank sexual humor or used a swastika for a visual joke. His work “went where no cartoonist’s work had gone before,” said cartoonist Michael Maslin, editor of the unofficial New Yorker cartoonist blog Ink Spill. “We loved him for his unabashed attack on any boundaries of taste in the single-panel cartoon world.”

Gross had a keen sense, too, for which creatures were humorous. He told the Comics Journal in 2011 that possums and anteaters are funny, yet “I don’t think horses are funny at all.” And mollusks were definitely funny. One of Gross’s most popular New Yorker cartoons is a visual gag. One snail says to another, while looking at the object of his affection: “I don’t care if she is a tape dispenser. I love her.”

“He never wrote a book on gag cartooning. He was the book on gag cartooning,” said former New Yorker cartoon editor Bob Mankoff. “The pages of that book exist in the over 30,000 cartoons he did, each meticulously numbered and catalogued in his studio.”

Emma Allen, the New Yorker’s cartoon editor, was struck by how Gross, working without wasted motion or concept, could be exceptional in most any approach.

“His cartoons are wickedly funny — sometimes bawdy, sometimes silly, sometimes sweet, but always downright hilarious,” Allen said. “The world will miss his unique ability to convey a perfect joke succinctly, with an economy of line.”

“Generations of cartoonists — whose work and welfare he cared about deeply, and defended staunchly — will miss his generous guidance,” she said. “Dozens have already written to me to mourn the loss of a mentor.”

