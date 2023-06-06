A Black father wrote a book about ‘the talk’ — to show why it’s necessary

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Darrin Bell plays with three of his young children as the family heads to the dinner table. As they sit to eat, though, Bell’s 6-year-old son looks up and asks out of curiosity: “Who’s George Floyd?” It is 2020, and Bell and his wife, Makeda, have wondered for several years when to have “the talk” with son Zazu. It is the conversation about how, as Bell writes in addressing his son, “The world is different for George Floyd, for your mama and papa, for you. And for everyone who’s Black … because of something called ‘racism.’”

Zazu soon hears that his youth provides no sure protection, either. In Bell’s words: “When police see little White boys with toy guns, they see innocence, but they would look upon Zazu as a menace. As a thing. As a threat to be dealt with. They might even shoot him. I know this makes no sense to him … because it shouldn’t.”

That passage propels a poignant scene from Bell’s first graphic memoir, “The Talk,” arriving this week as a riveting and intimate journey from innocence to experience, as we see the author mature from kindergarten to being a Los Angeles-area teenager in the Rodney King era and then to a parent of four Black offspring younger than 10 in the Black Lives Matter era.

That 2020 conversation is similar to “the talk” that Bell listened to in the ’80s, when he himself was 6. The author knows: It connects generations.

Bell, 48, is best known to some readers as an artfully unflinching satirist and the first Black cartoonist ever to win the Pulitzer Prize, in 2019. To others, he’s known for his syndicated comic strips “Candorville” and “Rudy Park.” Yet in “The Talk,” Bell combines the overtly personal and the sociopolitical in a textured autobiography that blends raw honesty, moving memories and powerful insights on race and police relations — including when squad cars unnervingly trailed his White mother and Black father toward a county line in California a half-century ago.

Bell says he did not begin writing “The Talk” for a mass audience, but rather to share with his son, now 9. Yet today, Bell says by Zoom interview last week from his Sacramento-area home, he views the book as more than simply his story. It’s also a guide for people who might be uncomfortable having “the talk” — a catchall term for how Black parents first discuss with their children the realities of American racism.

One of those people was Bell’s own father, who left the family on Bell’s 10th birthday.

When Bell was 6, he had a traumatizing encounter with a police officer. He was gleefully playing with a neon-green toy water gun — pretending he was a Star Wars character — when an officer suddenly commanded him, “Drop the weapon.” The officer began barking orders Bell did not understand before saying the words “warning” and “go home.” He then took Bell’s water gun.

Before that encounter, Bell had asked his mom why the brightly tinted toy didn’t look like a real gun. Her reply: “Because, son … that’s what’s going to keep you alive.”

Bell calls his mother brave for how she parented him with truth and protected him when he was a victim. The author, however, could not understand why his dad never had the talk with him. In the book, Bell imagines a scene in which he confronts his father: “Why couldn’t you have just told me the truth, like Mom did? Why did you have to make me doubt that she knew what she was talking about?”

In that climactic chapter that cuts between Bell as child and parent, he wonders whether his father was trying to spare him from a glimpse into the child’s future as a Black man in America. “My dad didn’t have the power and neither do I,” he writes. “My son’s world is his to create. All I can do is prepare him.”

Bell hopes some readers might see themselves in his father and then summon the strength to have the talk. “You look at your sweet, innocent little baby and you don’t want to,” he says. “And you don’t want to take away any of their innocence. But you have to. I knew it and it takes a lot of courage to do it.”

“The Talk” is punctuated by dramatically formative moments in Bell’s life. His first traumatizing event happens even before the toy gun incident, when he feels terrorized by neighborhood Dobermans. Other kids learn to put their palms up to signal submissiveness to the dogs; young Darrin runs away instead, but he remembers that lesson when dealing with the police. In a “Maus”-like visual touch, he even imagines police officers as vicious snarling dogs. “I felt the same exact same way when that cop confronted me,” he says, “as I did when those dogs were chasing me.”

Bell also endures an incident with authority in a store — what he calls a terrifying “nightmare” — when a friend of Korean descent decides to shoplift. Darrin refuses to participate, but as he dramatizes in the book, Bell is the only one who is paraded through the store and put in handcuffs for the crime. As if to add insult to injury, the guard even says to Bell: “How did a boy like HIM get MIXED UP with a BOY like you?” (Bell is in grade school at the time, and when a police officer soon visits his class and needs a child to portray a dope dealer in a D.A.R.E. skit, he averts his eyes; fortunately, he says, classmate Mayim Bialik volunteers.)

Other “Talk” scenes centering on race and identity unfold in high school, after Bell’s family has relocated from East L.A. to the San Fernando Valley. He depicts the images that flash through his mind as a teenage driver shortly after the 1992 video of police beating Rodney King made the news, heightening Bell’s sense of potential peril. The author also confronts racism while attending the University of California, Berkeley, when a professor accuses him of plagiarism, doubting the perceptive depth of his written insight; and when a police officer during a traffic stop questions how Bell even gained admission to Cal.

While at Berkeley, Bell also begins to cultivate a thriving career as a political cartoonist, eventually landing artwork in major publications. As Bell’s exposure and audience grow, so does his self-belief in commenting on national stories and controversies. (Bell’s editorial cartoons and “Candorville” were syndicated by the Washington Post Writers Group before moving to King Features.)

“The Talk” occasionally intersperses neighborhood anecdotes with such news events as the 1986 space shuttle Challenger disaster and the 9/11 terrorist attacks, deepening the memoir’s narrative weight. (“I want them to feel like a rude interruption, just like the police officers,” he says.) The book also incorporates some of Bell’s most memorable cartoons, including work from his 2018 President Donald Trump-mocking Pulitzer portfolio, as well as a panel from his heartfelt “Candorville” week-long story arc in 2012 that imagined the possible lives for Trayvon Martin and sought to remind “America that he was a human being.”

Such art reflects why the author is respected by many of his industry colleagues, including Herblock Prize recipient Lalo Alcaraz, who says that Bell not only strives to produce hard-hitting cartoons but also “assumes the responsibility of advocating for his community”; and Pulitzer-winning cartoonist Jack Ohman, who calls Bell an especially “original” satirist whose “perspective is desperately needed now.”

Bell says “The Talk” let him cathartically relive his childhood through adult eyes, even the traumatic chapters: “It made me appreciate on a visceral level how important our stories are, even when they’re sad.”

The author also recollects a trip to the National Museum of African American History and Culture shortly after its 2016 opening. During the visit, Bell and his wife asked themselves when they should have “the talk” with Zazu, deciding that perhaps age 7 or 8 was best. Yet several years later, when 6-year-old Zazu asked the George Floyd question, Bell says he knew the right answer was “whenever they asked.” He had told himself even before he had kids: “I would never lie to them.”

Perhaps that’s because of the influence of his mother. Today, Bell thinks back to when she gave him the talk. “I must’ve been as small as my son was when I told him,” the author says. “I realize now that must’ve been heartbreaking for her to have to tell me that.”

Bell will speak Tuesday, June 6, at 7 p.m. at Enoch Pratt Library in Baltimore.

