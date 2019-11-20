{"note":{"questionId":"c6fe4516-df6b-49e1-8943-de6ccc73175f","excludeFromTrivia":false,"createdDate":"2019-11-20T14:17:03.940+0000","lastUpdated":"2019-11-20T17:16:03.175+0000","questionTitle":"Opening statement before the House Intelligence Committee from Gordon Sondland, U.S. ambassador to the European Union","multipleSelectionAmount":0,"noteType":"SINGLE","noteOptions":[{"hasComment":false,"element":{"type":"HTML_TEXT","src":"<p>Ambassador Gordon Sondland testified Wednesday more bluntly than he had before that President Trump and his personal lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, sought to condition a White House invite for Ukraine’s new president to demands that his country publicly launch investigations that could damage Trump’s political opponents. <a href=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/sondland-was-there-a-quid-pro-quo-the-answer-is-yes/2019/11/20/34741e3c-0b92-11ea-8397-a955cd542d00_story.html\" target=\"\">Read the story here</a>.<br/></p>"}},{"optionId":"50c0739b-5ccd-410b-9edb-275ec3e28827","hasComment":false,"element":{"type":"PDF","src":"

<h1 class=\"note-title\">Opening statement before the House Intelligence Committee from Gordon Sondland, U.S. ambassador to the European Union</h1>

<p class=\"note-timestamp\">Updated Nov 20, 2019 at 12:16 PM EST</p>

<p>Ambassador Gordon Sondland testified Wednesday more bluntly than he had before that President Trump and his personal lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, sought to condition a White House invite for Ukraine’s new president to demands that his country publicly launch investigations that could damage Trump’s political opponents. <a href=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/sondland-was-there-a-quid-pro-quo-the-answer-is-yes/2019/11/20/34741e3c-0b92-11ea-8397-a955cd542d00_story.html\" target=\"\">Read the story here</a>.<br/></p>



<div class=\"context-pdf-box\" src=\"https://context-cdn.washingtonpost.com/notes/prod/default/documents/fd0cc215-47a6-46c6-86ad-77adc37c7142/note/32005fef-dd0b-4e2f-9ad4-e87f4806fdcf.pdf\" >

<p>

<span class=\"context-pdf-fallback\"><a href=\"https://context-cdn.washingtonpost.com/notes/prod/default/documents/fd0cc215-47a6-46c6-86ad-77adc37c7142/note/32005fef-dd0b-4e2f-9ad4-e87f4806fdcf.pdf\">Click here to download</a> if the document isn't visible or legible.</span>

</p>

</div>



