Politics Context
Opening statement before the House Intelligence Committee from Gordon Sondland, U.S. ambassador to the European Union
Updated Nov 20, 2019 at 12:16 PM EST
Ambassador Gordon Sondland testified Wednesday more bluntly than he had before that President Trump and his personal lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, sought to condition a White House invite for Ukraine’s new president to demands that his country publicly launch investigations that could damage Trump’s political opponents. Read the story here.