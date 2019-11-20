The Washington Post
Politics Context

Opening statement before the House Intelligence Committee from Gordon Sondland, U.S. ambassador to the European Union

Updated Nov 20, 2019 at 12:16 PM EST

Ambassador Gordon Sondland testified Wednesday more bluntly than he had before that President Trump and his personal lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, sought to condition a White House invite for Ukraine’s new president to demands that his country publicly launch investigations that could damage Trump’s political opponents. Read the story here.

Click here to download if the document isn't visible or legible.