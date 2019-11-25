{"note":{"questionId":"2bf70c2a-f811-43be-9e21-b02f1fe54a26","excludeFromTrivia":false,"createdDate":"2019-11-25T16:26:46.964+0000","lastUpdated":"2019-11-25T16:55:32.897+0000","questionTitle":"Read Navy Secretary Richard Spencer's letter to President Trump","multipleSelectionAmount":0,"noteType":"SINGLE","noteOptions":[{"hasComment":false,"element":{"type":"HTML_TEXT","src":"<p>Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper asked for the resignation of Navy Secretary Richard V. Spencer on Sunday after losing confidence in Spencer over his handling of the Edward Gallagher case, the Pentagon said. Spencer’s ouster was another dramatic turn in the story of Gallagher, a Navy SEAL who was accused of committing war crimes during a 2017 deployment. Gallagher was acquitted of murder but convicted in July of posing with the corpse of an Islamic State prisoner in Iraq. Below is the letter Spencer sent to President Trump acknowledging his termination. <a href=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2019/11/24/pentagon-chief-asks-navy-secretarys-resignation-over-private-proposal-navy-seals-case/\" target=\"\">Read the story</a>. <br/></p>"}},{"hasComment":false,"element":{"type":"PDF","src":"

<div class="context-note" id="note_2bf70c2a-f811-43be-9e21-b02f1fe54a26">

Read Navy Secretary Richard Spencer's letter to President Trump

Updated Nov 25, 2019 at 11:55 AM EST

Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper asked for the resignation of Navy Secretary Richard V. Spencer on Sunday after losing confidence in Spencer over his handling of the Edward Gallagher case, the Pentagon said. Spencer's ouster was another dramatic turn in the story of Gallagher, a Navy SEAL who was accused of committing war crimes during a 2017 deployment. Gallagher was acquitted of murder but convicted in July of posing with the corpse of an Islamic State prisoner in Iraq. Below is the letter Spencer sent to President Trump acknowledging his termination. Read the story.



