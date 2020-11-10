The Washington Post
Read the full Vatican report on former cardinal Theodore McCarrick

Updated Nov 10, 2020 at 8:26 AM EST

A Vatican report examining the career of Theodore McCarrick says that Pope John Paul II had been informed that the then-bishop shared a bed with young men but decided nonetheless to appoint McCarrick to new and powerful positions within the church. Read the story.

