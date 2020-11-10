{"note":{"questionId":"ebbae421-f0ee-46c4-81f2-27a7bfc03bae","excludeFromTrivia":false,"createdDate":"2020-11-10T13:11:54.653+0000","lastUpdated":"2020-11-10T13:26:27.383+0000","questionTitle":"Read the full Vatican report on former cardinal Theodore McCarrick","multipleSelectionAmount":0,"noteType":"SINGLE","noteOptions":[{"optionId":"0f52a39f-ac18-42b3-ae59-8850651f54b1","hasComment":false,"element":{"id":"fc598b55-3e91-44c8-8b93-dd807d365587","type":"HTML_TEXT","src":"<p>A Vatican report examining the career of Theodore McCarrick says that Pope John Paul II had been informed that the then-bishop shared a bed with young men but decided nonetheless to appoint McCarrick to new and powerful positions within the church. <a href=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/context/read-the-full-vatican-report-on-former-cardinal-theodore-mccarrick/ebbae421-f0ee-46c4-81f2-27a7bfc03bae/\" target=\"\">Read the story</a>.<br/><br/></p>"}},{"optionId":"06bf036e-e1a7-4624-b68a-f58e59dba64c","hasComment":false,"element":{"type":"PDF","src":"

<h1 class=\"note-title\">Read the full Vatican report on former cardinal Theodore McCarrick</h1>

Updated Nov 10, 2020 at 8:26 AM EST

<p>A Vatican report examining the career of Theodore McCarrick says that Pope John Paul II had been informed that the then-bishop shared a bed with young men but decided nonetheless to appoint McCarrick to new and powerful positions within the church. <a href=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/context/read-the-full-vatican-report-on-former-cardinal-theodore-mccarrick/ebbae421-f0ee-46c4-81f2-27a7bfc03bae/\" target=\"\">Read the story</a>.<br/><br/></p>



