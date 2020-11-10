{"note":{"questionId":"ebbae421-f0ee-46c4-81f2-27a7bfc03bae","excludeFromTrivia":false,"createdDate":"2020-11-10T13:11:54.653+0000","lastUpdated":"2020-11-10T13:26:27.383+0000","questionTitle":"Read the full Vatican report on former cardinal Theodore McCarrick","multipleSelectionAmount":0,"noteType":"SINGLE","noteOptions":[{"optionId":"0f52a39f-ac18-42b3-ae59-8850651f54b1","hasComment":false,"element":{"id":"fc598b55-3e91-44c8-8b93-dd807d365587","type":"HTML_TEXT","src":"<p>A Vatican report examining the career of Theodore McCarrick says that Pope John Paul II had been informed that the then-bishop shared a bed with young men but decided nonetheless to appoint McCarrick to new and powerful positions within the church. <a href=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/context/read-the-full-vatican-report-on-former-cardinal-theodore-mccarrick/ebbae421-f0ee-46c4-81f2-27a7bfc03bae/\" target=\"\">Read the story</a>.<br/><br/></p>"}},{"optionId":"06bf036e-e1a7-4624-b68a-f58e59dba64c","hasComment":false,"element":{"type":"PDF","src":"\n <div class=\"context-pdf-box\" src=\"https://context-cdn.washingtonpost.com/notes/prod/default/documents/70477c24-ef70-444b-9daf-029ae7769de6/note/e61e4f5d-424d-4553-9681-675e7381a409.\" >\n <p>\n <span class=\"context-pdf-fallback\"><a href=\"https://context-cdn.washingtonpost.com/notes/prod/default/documents/70477c24-ef70-444b-9daf-029ae7769de6/note/e61e4f5d-424d-4553-9681-675e7381a409.\">Click here to download</a> if the document isn't visible or legible.</span>\n </p>\n </div>\n \n <link href=\"https://context-cdn.washingtonpost.com/shared/notes/prod/embed-pdf.css\" rel=\"stylesheet\">\n <script src=\"https://context-cdn.washingtonpost.com/shared/notes/prod/embed-pdf.js\"></script>\n ","uploadFileId":"e61e4f5d-424d-4553-9681-675e7381a409","uploadFileUrl":"https://context-cdn.washingtonpost.com/notes/prod/default/documents/70477c24-ef70-444b-9daf-029ae7769de6/note/e61e4f5d-424d-4553-9681-675e7381a409.","id":"64fc807a-9824-4840-83bd-be59cc977671","original":"https://context-cdn.washingtonpost.com/notes/prod/default/documents/70477c24-ef70-444b-9daf-029ae7769de6/note/e61e4f5d-424d-4553-9681-675e7381a409.","paginated":false}}],"standaloneURL":"https://www.washingtonpost.com/context/read-the-full-vatican-report-on-former-cardinal-theodore-mccarrick/ebbae421-f0ee-46c4-81f2-27a7bfc03bae/","publishStatus":"PUBLISHED","shareImage":"https://arc-anglerfish-washpost-prod-washpost.s3.amazonaws.com/public/HVYFG3BDKUI6XHCKBXDCILCICQ.jpg","description":"A Vatican report examining the career of Theodore McCarrick says that Pope John Paul II had been informed that the then-bishop shared a bed with young men but decided nonetheless to appoint McCarrick to new and powerful positions within the church. World Context
Read the full Vatican report on former cardinal Theodore McCarrick
Updated Nov 10, 2020 at 8:26 AM EST
A Vatican report examining the career of Theodore McCarrick says that Pope John Paul II had been informed that the then-bishop shared a bed with young men but decided nonetheless to appoint McCarrick to new and powerful positions within the church. Read the story.
