Read the Inspector General’s report on the Trump-Russia investigation

Updated Dec 9, 2019 at 1:17 PM EST

A long-awaited Justice Department inspector general’s report examining the FBI’s investigation into possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia rebuts allegations of illegal spying and that political bias played a role in the probe begun ahead of the 2016 election, but finds serious faults in other areas. Read the story.

