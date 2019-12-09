{"note":{"questionId":"f97e93ca-d5b4-4d8f-a37f-8b2cdfdcdc88","excludeFromTrivia":false,"createdDate":"2019-12-09T18:14:29.922+0000","lastUpdated":"2019-12-09T18:17:41.059+0000","questionTitle":"Read the Inspector General’s report on the Trump-Russia investigation","multipleSelectionAmount":0,"noteType":"SINGLE","noteOptions":[{"hasComment":false,"element":{"type":"HTML_TEXT","src":"<p>A long-awaited Justice Department inspector general’s report examining the FBI’s investigation into possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia rebuts allegations of illegal spying and that political bias played a role in the probe begun ahead of the 2016 election, but finds serious faults in other areas. <a href=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/inspector-general-report-trump-russia-investigation/2019/12/09/d5940d88-184c-11ea-a659-7d69641c6ff7_story.html\" National Security Context
A long-awaited Justice Department inspector general’s report examining the FBI’s investigation into possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia rebuts allegations of illegal spying and that political bias played a role in the probe begun ahead of the 2016 election, but finds serious faults in other areas. Read the story.
