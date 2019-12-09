{"note":{"questionId":"f97e93ca-d5b4-4d8f-a37f-8b2cdfdcdc88","excludeFromTrivia":false,"createdDate":"2019-12-09T18:14:29.922+0000","lastUpdated":"2019-12-09T18:17:41.059+0000","questionTitle":"Read the Inspector General’s report on the Trump-Russia investigation","multipleSelectionAmount":0,"noteType":"SINGLE","noteOptions":[{"hasComment":false,"element":{"type":"HTML_TEXT","src":"<p>A long-awaited Justice Department inspector general’s report examining the FBI’s investigation into possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia rebuts allegations of illegal spying and that political bias played a role in the probe begun ahead of the 2016 election, but finds serious faults in other areas. <a href=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/inspector-general-report-trump-russia-investigation/2019/12/09/d5940d88-184c-11ea-a659-7d69641c6ff7_story.html\" target=\"\">Read the story</a>.<br/></p>"}},{"hasComment":false,"element":{"type":"PDF","src":"

<div class=\"context-pdf-box\" src=\"https://context-cdn.washingtonpost.com/notes/prod/default/documents/e536846e-1ce6-419b-8568-c8a934a5e16c/note/3b009e27-d246-4798-ad7d-9b43c0f61194.pdf\" data-paginated=true data-page-count=476 data-page-pattern=\"https://context-cdn.washingtonpost.com/notes/prod/default/documents/e536846e-1ce6-419b-8568-c8a934a5e16c/note/3b009e27-d246-4798-ad7d-9b43c0f61194/page-{page}.pdf\">

<p>

<span class=\"context-pdf-fallback\"><a href=\"https://context-cdn.washingtonpost.com/notes/prod/default/documents/e536846e-1ce6-419b-8568-c8a934a5e16c/note/3b009e27-d246-4798-ad7d-9b43c0f61194.pdf\">Click here to download</a> if the document isn't visible or legible.</span>

</p>

</div>



<link href=\"https://context-cdn.washingtonpost.com/shared/notes/prod/embed-pdf.css\" rel=\"stylesheet\">

<script src=\"https://context-cdn.washingtonpost.com/shared/notes/prod/embed-pdf.js\"></script>

","uploadFileId":"3b009e27-d246-4798-ad7d-9b43c0f61194","uploadFileUrl":"https://context-cdn.washingtonpost.com/notes/prod/default/documents/e536846e-1ce6-419b-8568-c8a934a5e16c/note/3b009e27-d246-4798-ad7d-9b43c0f61194.pdf","id":"3b009e27-d246-4798-ad7d-9b43c0f61194","original":"https://context-cdn.washingtonpost.com/notes/prod/default/documents/e536846e-1ce6-419b-8568-c8a934a5e16c/note/3b009e27-d246-4798-ad7d-9b43c0f61194/page-1.pdf","paginated":true,"pageMetadata":{"sourceUrl":"https://s3.amazonaws.com/wpgames/notes/prod/default/documents/e536846e-1ce6-419b-8568-c8a934a5e16c/note/3b009e27-d246-4798-ad7d-9b43c0f61194.pdf","sourceCDN":"https://context-cdn.washingtonpost.com/notes/prod/default/documents/e536846e-1ce6-419b-8568-c8a934a5e16c/note/3b009e27-d246-4798-ad7d-9b43c0f61194.pdf","sourceSize":34790318,"pages":476,"pattern":"https://s3.amazonaws.com/wpgames/notes/prod/default/documents/e536846e-1ce6-419b-8568-c8a934a5e16c/note/3b009e27-d246-4798-ad7d-9b43c0f61194/page-{page}.pdf","patternCDN":"https://context-cdn.washingtonpost.com/notes/prod/default/documents/e536846e-1ce6-419b-8568-c8a934a5e16c/note/3b009e27-d246-4798-ad7d-9b43c0f61194/page-{page}.pdf"}}}],"standaloneURL":"https://www.washingtonpost.com/context/read-the-inspector-general-s-report-on-the-trump-russia-investigation/f97e93ca-d5b4-4d8f-a37f-8b2cdfdcdc88/","publishStatus":"PUBLISHED","shareImage":"https://arc-anglerfish-washpost-prod-washpost.s3.amazonaws.com/public/355C3TQZXAI6VF32CWTHCDWW3I.jpg","description":"A long-awaited Justice Department inspector general’s report examining the FBI’s investigation into possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia rebuts allegations of illegal spying and that political bias played a role in the probe begun ahead of the 2016 election, but finds serious faults in other areas.","redirectUrl":""},"game":{"gameId":"e536846e-1ce6-419b-8568-c8a934a5e16c","sectionId":"National Security","title":"Read the Inspector General’s report on the Trump-Russia investigation","createdTimestamp":"2019-12-09T18:14:42.098+0000","lastUpdatedTimestamp":"2019-12-09T18:17:41.079+0000","archive":false,"allowMoreThanOnce":false,"createdBy":"fernandeztorellom","lastUpdatedBy":"fernandeztorellom","adminEmailId":"fernandeztorellom@washpost.com","live":false,"photoUploaded":false,"captchaProtected":false,"questions":[{"questionId":"f97e93ca-d5b4-4d8f-a37f-8b2cdfdcdc88","excludeFromTrivia":false,"createdDate":"2019-12-09T18:14:29.922+0000","lastUpdated":"2019-12-09T18:17:41.059+0000","questionTitle":"Read the Inspector General’s report on the Trump-Russia investigation","multipleSelectionAmount":0,"noteType":"SINGLE","noteOptions":[{"hasComment":false,"element":{"type":"HTML_TEXT","src":"<p>A long-awaited Justice Department inspector general’s report examining the FBI’s investigation into possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia rebuts allegations of illegal spying and that political bias played a role in the probe begun ahead of the 2016 election, but finds serious faults in other areas. <a href=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/inspector-general-report-trump-russia-investigation/2019/12/09/d5940d88-184c-11ea-a659-7d69641c6ff7_story.html\" target=\"\">Read the story</a>.<br/></p>"}},{"hasComment":false,"element":{"type":"PDF","src":"

<div class=\"context-pdf-box\" src=\"https://context-cdn.washingtonpost.com/notes/prod/default/documents/e536846e-1ce6-419b-8568-c8a934a5e16c/note/3b009e27-d246-4798-ad7d-9b43c0f61194.pdf\" data-paginated=true data-page-count=476 data-page-pattern=\"https://context-cdn.washingtonpost.com/notes/prod/default/documents/e536846e-1ce6-419b-8568-c8a934a5e16c/note/3b009e27-d246-4798-ad7d-9b43c0f61194/page-{page}.pdf\">

<p>

<span class=\"context-pdf-fallback\"><a href=\"https://context-cdn.washingtonpost.com/notes/prod/default/documents/e536846e-1ce6-419b-8568-c8a934a5e16c/note/3b009e27-d246-4798-ad7d-9b43c0f61194.pdf\">Click here to download</a> if the document isn't visible or legible.</span>

</p>

</div>



<link href=\"https://context-cdn.washingtonpost.com/shared/notes/prod/embed-pdf.css\" rel=\"stylesheet\">

<script src=\"https://context-cdn.washingtonpost.com/shared/notes/prod/embed-pdf.js\"></script>

","uploadFileId":"3b009e27-d246-4798-ad7d-9b43c0f61194","uploadFileUrl":"https://context-cdn.washingtonpost.com/notes/prod/default/documents/e536846e-1ce6-419b-8568-c8a934a5e16c/note/3b009e27-d246-4798-ad7d-9b43c0f61194.pdf","id":"3b009e27-d246-4798-ad7d-9b43c0f61194","original":"https://context-cdn.washingtonpost.com/notes/prod/default/documents/e536846e-1ce6-419b-8568-c8a934a5e16c/note/3b009e27-d246-4798-ad7d-9b43c0f61194/page-1.pdf","paginated":true,"pageMetadata":{"sourceUrl":"https://s3.amazonaws.com/wpgames/notes/prod/default/documents/e536846e-1ce6-419b-8568-c8a934a5e16c/note/3b009e27-d246-4798-ad7d-9b43c0f61194.pdf","sourceCDN":"https://context-cdn.washingtonpost.com/notes/prod/default/documents/e536846e-1ce6-419b-8568-c8a934a5e16c/note/3b009e27-d246-4798-ad7d-9b43c0f61194.pdf","sourceSize":34790318,"pages":476,"pattern":"https://s3.amazonaws.com/wpgames/notes/prod/default/documents/e536846e-1ce6-419b-8568-c8a934a5e16c/note/3b009e27-d246-4798-ad7d-9b43c0f61194/page-{page}.pdf","patternCDN":"https://context-cdn.washingtonpost.com/notes/prod/default/documents/e536846e-1ce6-419b-8568-c8a934a5e16c/note/3b009e27-d246-4798-ad7d-9b43c0f61194/page-{page}.pdf"}}}],"standaloneURL":"https://www.washingtonpost.com/context/read-the-inspector-general-s-report-on-the-trump-russia-investigation/f97e93ca-d5b4-4d8f-a37f-8b2cdfdcdc88/","publishStatus":"PUBLISHED","shareImage":"https://arc-anglerfish-washpost-prod-washpost.s3.amazonaws.com/public/355C3TQZXAI6VF32CWTHCDWW3I.jpg","description":"A long-awaited Justice Department inspector general’s report examining the FBI’s investigation into possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia rebuts allegations of illegal spying and that political bias played a role in the probe begun ahead of the 2016 election, but finds serious faults in other areas.","redirectUrl":""}],"allowDuplicate":false,"status":"ACTIVE"},"apiRoot":"https://notes.washingtonpost.com/api/webapi","embed":"

<div class=\"context-note\" id=\"note_f97e93ca-d5b4-4d8f-a37f-8b2cdfdcdc88\">

<link href=\"https://context-cdn.washingtonpost.com/shared/notes/notes.css\" rel=\"stylesheet\">

<div class=\"context-header\">

<div class=\"note-headline\">

<h1 class=\"note-title\">Read the Inspector General’s report on the Trump-Russia investigation</h1>

<p class=\"note-timestamp\">Updated Dec 9, 2019 at 1:17 PM EST</p>

</div>

</div>

<div class=\"context-body\">

<div class=\"notes-inner-content context-block\">

<p>A long-awaited Justice Department inspector general’s report examining the FBI’s investigation into possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia rebuts allegations of illegal spying and that political bias played a role in the probe begun ahead of the 2016 election, but finds serious faults in other areas. <a href=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/inspector-general-report-trump-russia-investigation/2019/12/09/d5940d88-184c-11ea-a659-7d69641c6ff7_story.html\" target=\"\">Read the story</a>.<br/></p>



<div class=\"context-pdf-box\" src=\"https://context-cdn.washingtonpost.com/notes/prod/default/documents/e536846e-1ce6-419b-8568-c8a934a5e16c/note/3b009e27-d246-4798-ad7d-9b43c0f61194.pdf\" data-paginated=true data-page-count=476 data-page-pattern=\"https://context-cdn.washingtonpost.com/notes/prod/default/documents/e536846e-1ce6-419b-8568-c8a934a5e16c/note/3b009e27-d246-4798-ad7d-9b43c0f61194/page-{page}.pdf\">

<p>

<span class=\"context-pdf-fallback\"><a href=\"https://context-cdn.washingtonpost.com/notes/prod/default/documents/e536846e-1ce6-419b-8568-c8a934a5e16c/note/3b009e27-d246-4798-ad7d-9b43c0f61194.pdf\">Click here to download</a> if the document isn't visible or legible.</span>

</p>

</div>



<link href=\"https://context-cdn.washingtonpost.com/shared/notes/prod/embed-pdf.css\" rel=\"stylesheet\">

<script src=\"https://context-cdn.washingtonpost.com/shared/notes/prod/embed-pdf.js\"></script>



<div class=\"wrap-collapsible\">

<input id=\"collapsible\" class=\"toggle\" type=\"checkbox\">

<label for=\"collapsible\" class=\"lbl-toggle\">Summary</label>

<div class=\"collapsible-content\">

<div class=\"content-inner\">

<p>

A long-awaited Justice Department inspector general’s report examining the FBI’s investigation into possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia rebuts allegations of illegal spying and that political bias played a role in the probe begun ahead of the 2016 election, but finds serious faults in other areas.

</p>

</div>

</div>

</div>

</div>

</div>

</div>





<script async>

/* Replace the EST timestamp with the browsers locale */

var node = document.querySelector(\"#note_f97e93ca-d5b4-4d8f-a37f-8b2cdfdcdc88 .note-timestamp\");

var timestamp = new Date(\"2019-12-09T18:17:41Z\");

var date = timestamp.toLocaleDateString('en-us', { year: 'numeric', month: 'short', day: 'numeric' });

var time = timestamp.toLocaleTimeString(\"en-us\", { hour: 'numeric', minute: 'numeric'});

node.innerText = \"Updated \" + date + \" at \" + time;

</script>

"}

National Security Context Read the Inspector General’s report on the Trump-Russia investigation A long-awaited Justice Department inspector general’s report examining the FBI’s investigation into possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia rebuts allegations of illegal spying and that political bias played a role in the probe begun ahead of the 2016 election, but finds serious faults in other areas. Read the story.

Click here to download if the document isn't visible or legible. Summary A long-awaited Justice Department inspector general’s report examining the FBI’s investigation into possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia rebuts allegations of illegal spying and that political bias played a role in the probe begun ahead of the 2016 election, but finds serious faults in other areas.