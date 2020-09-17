The Washington Post
Read the scrapped USPS announcement to send 5 masks to every American household

Updated Sep 17, 2020 at 7:50 AM EST

The United States Postal Service had planned to send 650 million masks to Americans during the early part of the pandemic. The document comes from watchdog group American Oversight, that obtained thousands of internal USPS documents through the Freedom of Information Act.

This announcement, which includes quotation from top USPS officials and other specifics, never was sent. It illustrates the government’s initial interest in tapping the Postal Service as part of its broader pandemic response may have been far more advanced than initially reported this spring.

