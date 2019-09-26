The Washington Post
National Security Context

Read the whistleblower complaint regarding President Trump's communications with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Updated Sep 26, 2019 at 9:09 AM EST

Lawmakers have released the whistleblower complaint at the heart of the burgeoning controversy over President Trump’s July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Read the story. 

