{"note":{"questionId":"4b9e0ca5-3824-467f-b1a3-77f2d4ee16aa","excludeFromTrivia":false,"createdDate":"2019-09-26T12:44:13.829+0000","lastUpdated":"2019-09-26T13:09:57.747+0000","questionTitle":"Read the whistleblower complaint regarding President Trump's communications with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky","multipleSelectionAmount":0,"noteType":"SINGLE","noteOptions":[{"optionId":"a4dba235-45eb-48c1-ad5b-1a996c0f4d3f","hasComment":false,"element":{"type":"HTML_TEXT","src":"<p>Lawmakers have released the whistleblower complaint at the heart of the burgeoning controversy over President Trump’s July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. <a href=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/house-intelligence-committee-releases-whistleblowers-complaint-citing-trumps-call-with-ukraines-president/2019/09/26/402052ee-e056-11e9-be96-6adb81821e90_story.html\" target=\"\">Read the story. </a><br/></p>","id":"836a54cb-2802-4acb-9858-f0883208285e"}},{"optionId":"41b57704-3983-41c4-af24-52707961da78","hasComment":false,"element":{"type":"PDF","src":"

<div class=\"context-pdf-box\" src=\"https://games-cdn.washingtonpost.com/notes/prod/default/documents/3b5487de-f987-4cef-b59b-c29bb67687ac/note/574a2f3b-dbe5-4e43-960f-ead00b0c67c6.pdf\" >

<p>

<span class=\"context-pdf-fallback\">Don't see the document? <a href=\"https://games-cdn.washingtonpost.com/notes/prod/default/documents/3b5487de-f987-4cef-b59b-c29bb67687ac/note/574a2f3b-dbe5-4e43-960f-ead00b0c67c6.pdf\">Click here to download the pdf.</a></span>

</p>

</div>



<link href=\"https://games-cdn.washingtonpost.com/shared/notes/prod/embed-pdf.css\" rel=\"stylesheet\">

<script src=\"https://games-cdn.washingtonpost.com/shared/notes/prod/embed-pdf.js\"></script>

","uploadFileId":"574a2f3b-dbe5-4e43-960f-ead00b0c67c6","uploadFileUrl":"https://games-cdn.washingtonpost.com/notes/prod/default/documents/3b5487de-f987-4cef-b59b-c29bb67687ac/note/574a2f3b-dbe5-4e43-960f-ead00b0c67c6.pdf","id":"4a73a7de-8555-48d3-9758-3231984c1d5c","original":"https://games-cdn.washingtonpost.com/notes/prod/default/documents/3b5487de-f987-4cef-b59b-c29bb67687ac/note/574a2f3b-dbe5-4e43-960f-ead00b0c67c6.pdf","paginated":false}}],"standaloneURL":"https://www.washingtonpost.com/context/read-the-whistleblower-complaint-regarding-president-trump-s-communications-with-ukrainian-president-volodymyr-zelensky/4b9e0ca5-3824-467f-b1a3-77f2d4ee16aa/","publishStatus":"PUBLISHED","shareImage":"https://arc-anglerfish-washpost-prod-washpost.s3.amazonaws.com/public/JPT6JAXAIQI6TPT7JTEFAF6DN4.jpg","description":"Lawmakers have released the whistleblower complaint at the heart of the burgeoning controversy over President Trump’s July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.","redirectUrl":""},"game":{"gameId":"3b5487de-f987-4cef-b59b-c29bb67687ac","sectionId":"National Security","title":"Read the whistleblower complaint regarding President Trump's communications with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky","createdTimestamp":"2019-09-26T12:41:06.545+0000","lastUpdatedTimestamp":"2019-09-26T13:09:57.770+0000","archive":false,"allowMoreThanOnce":false,"createdBy":"fernandeztorellom","lastUpdatedBy":"DUNTONSD","adminEmailId":"fernandeztorellom@washpost.com","live":false,"photoUploaded":false,"captchaProtected":false,"questions":[{"questionId":"4b9e0ca5-3824-467f-b1a3-77f2d4ee16aa","excludeFromTrivia":false,"createdDate":"2019-09-26T12:44:13.829+0000","lastUpdated":"2019-09-26T13:09:57.747+0000","questionTitle":"Read the whistleblower complaint regarding President Trump's communications with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky","multipleSelectionAmount":0,"noteType":"SINGLE","noteOptions":[{"optionId":"a4dba235-45eb-48c1-ad5b-1a996c0f4d3f","hasComment":false,"element":{"type":"HTML_TEXT","src":"<p>Lawmakers have released the whistleblower complaint at the heart of the burgeoning controversy over President Trump’s July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. <a href=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/house-intelligence-committee-releases-whistleblowers-complaint-citing-trumps-call-with-ukraines-president/2019/09/26/402052ee-e056-11e9-be96-6adb81821e90_story.html\" target=\"\">Read the story. </a><br/></p>","id":"836a54cb-2802-4acb-9858-f0883208285e"}},{"optionId":"41b57704-3983-41c4-af24-52707961da78","hasComment":false,"element":{"type":"PDF","src":"

<div class=\"context-pdf-box\" src=\"https://games-cdn.washingtonpost.com/notes/prod/default/documents/3b5487de-f987-4cef-b59b-c29bb67687ac/note/574a2f3b-dbe5-4e43-960f-ead00b0c67c6.pdf\" >

<p>

<span class=\"context-pdf-fallback\">Don't see the document? <a href=\"https://games-cdn.washingtonpost.com/notes/prod/default/documents/3b5487de-f987-4cef-b59b-c29bb67687ac/note/574a2f3b-dbe5-4e43-960f-ead00b0c67c6.pdf\">Click here to download the pdf.</a></span>

</p>

</div>



<link href=\"https://games-cdn.washingtonpost.com/shared/notes/prod/embed-pdf.css\" rel=\"stylesheet\">

<script src=\"https://games-cdn.washingtonpost.com/shared/notes/prod/embed-pdf.js\"></script>

","uploadFileId":"574a2f3b-dbe5-4e43-960f-ead00b0c67c6","uploadFileUrl":"https://games-cdn.washingtonpost.com/notes/prod/default/documents/3b5487de-f987-4cef-b59b-c29bb67687ac/note/574a2f3b-dbe5-4e43-960f-ead00b0c67c6.pdf","id":"4a73a7de-8555-48d3-9758-3231984c1d5c","original":"https://games-cdn.washingtonpost.com/notes/prod/default/documents/3b5487de-f987-4cef-b59b-c29bb67687ac/note/574a2f3b-dbe5-4e43-960f-ead00b0c67c6.pdf","paginated":false}}],"standaloneURL":"https://www.washingtonpost.com/context/read-the-whistleblower-complaint-regarding-president-trump-s-communications-with-ukrainian-president-volodymyr-zelensky/4b9e0ca5-3824-467f-b1a3-77f2d4ee16aa/","publishStatus":"PUBLISHED","shareImage":"https://arc-anglerfish-washpost-prod-washpost.s3.amazonaws.com/public/JPT6JAXAIQI6TPT7JTEFAF6DN4.jpg","description":"Lawmakers have released the whistleblower complaint at the heart of the burgeoning controversy over President Trump’s July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.","redirectUrl":""}],"allowDuplicate":false,"status":"ACTIVE"},"apiRoot":"https://notes.washingtonpost.com/api/webapi","embed":"

<div class=\"context-note\" id=\"note_4b9e0ca5-3824-467f-b1a3-77f2d4ee16aa\">

<link href=\"https://games-cdn.washingtonpost.com/shared/notes/notes.css\" rel=\"stylesheet\">

<div class=\"context-header\">

<div class=\"note-headline\">

<h1 class=\"note-title\">Read the whistleblower complaint regarding President Trump's communications with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky</h1>

<p class=\"note-timestamp\">Updated Sep 26, 2019 at 9:09 AM EST</p>

</div>

</div>

<div class=\"context-body\">

<div class=\"notes-inner-content context-block\">

<p>Lawmakers have released the whistleblower complaint at the heart of the burgeoning controversy over President Trump’s July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. <a href=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/house-intelligence-committee-releases-whistleblowers-complaint-citing-trumps-call-with-ukraines-president/2019/09/26/402052ee-e056-11e9-be96-6adb81821e90_story.html\" target=\"\">Read the story. </a><br/></p>



<div class=\"context-pdf-box\" src=\"https://games-cdn.washingtonpost.com/notes/prod/default/documents/3b5487de-f987-4cef-b59b-c29bb67687ac/note/574a2f3b-dbe5-4e43-960f-ead00b0c67c6.pdf\" >

<p>

<span class=\"context-pdf-fallback\">Don't see the document? <a href=\"https://games-cdn.washingtonpost.com/notes/prod/default/documents/3b5487de-f987-4cef-b59b-c29bb67687ac/note/574a2f3b-dbe5-4e43-960f-ead00b0c67c6.pdf\">Click here to download the pdf.</a></span>

</p>

</div>



<link href=\"https://games-cdn.washingtonpost.com/shared/notes/prod/embed-pdf.css\" rel=\"stylesheet\">

<script src=\"https://games-cdn.washingtonpost.com/shared/notes/prod/embed-pdf.js\"></script>



<div class=\"wrap-collapsible\">

<input id=\"collapsible\" class=\"toggle\" type=\"checkbox\">

<label for=\"collapsible\" class=\"lbl-toggle\">Summary</label>

<div class=\"collapsible-content\">

<div class=\"content-inner\">

<p>

Lawmakers have released the whistleblower complaint at the heart of the burgeoning controversy over President Trump’s July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

</p>

</div>

</div>

</div>

</div>

</div>

</div>





<script async>

/* Replace the EST timestamp with the browsers locale */

var node = document.querySelector(\"#note_4b9e0ca5-3824-467f-b1a3-77f2d4ee16aa .note-timestamp\");

var timestamp = new Date(\"2019-09-26T13:09:57Z\");

var date = timestamp.toLocaleDateString('en-us', { year: 'numeric', month: 'short', day: 'numeric' });

var time = timestamp.toLocaleTimeString(\"en-us\", { hour: 'numeric', minute: 'numeric'});

node.innerText = \"Updated \" + date + \" at \" + time;

</script>

"}

National Security Context Read the whistleblower complaint regarding President Trump's communications with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Lawmakers have released the whistleblower complaint at the heart of the burgeoning controversy over President Trump’s July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Read the story.

Don't see the document? Click here to download the pdf. Summary Lawmakers have released the whistleblower complaint at the heart of the burgeoning controversy over President Trump’s July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.