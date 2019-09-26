{"note":{"questionId":"4b9e0ca5-3824-467f-b1a3-77f2d4ee16aa","excludeFromTrivia":false,"createdDate":"2019-09-26T12:44:13.829+0000","lastUpdated":"2019-09-26T13:09:57.747+0000","questionTitle":"Read the whistleblower complaint regarding President Trump's communications with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky","multipleSelectionAmount":0,"noteType":"SINGLE","noteOptions":[{"optionId":"a4dba235-45eb-48c1-ad5b-1a996c0f4d3f","hasComment":false,"element":{"type":"HTML_TEXT","src":"<p>Lawmakers have released the whistleblower complaint at the heart of the burgeoning controversy over President Trump’s July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. <a href=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/house-intelligence-committee-releases-whistleblowers-complaint-citing-trumps-call-with-ukraines-president/2019/09/26/402052ee-e056-11e9-be96-6adb81821e90_story.html\" target=\"\">Read the story. </a><br/></p>","id":"836a54cb-2802-4acb-9858-f0883208285e"}},{"optionId":"41b57704-3983-41c4-af24-52707961da78","hasComment":false,"element":{"type":"PDF","src":"\n <div class=\"context-pdf-box\" src=\"https://games-cdn.washingtonpost.com/notes/prod/default/documents/3b5487de-f987-4cef-b59b-c29bb67687ac/note/574a2f3b-dbe5-4e43-960f-ead00b0c67c6.pdf\" >\n <p>\n <span class=\"context-pdf-fallback\">Don't see the document? National Security Context
Read the whistleblower complaint regarding President Trump's communications with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Updated Sep 26, 2019 at 9:09 AM EST
Lawmakers have released the whistleblower complaint at the heart of the burgeoning controversy over President Trump’s July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Read the story.