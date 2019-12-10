{"note":{"questionId":"4318bc85-4770-47eb-a569-9a051fa3ebfb","excludeFromTrivia":false,"createdDate":"2019-12-10T16:13:10.581+0000","lastUpdated":"2019-12-10T16:15:11.101+0000","questionTitle":"Resolution impeaching President Trump for high crimes and misdemeanors","multipleSelectionAmount":0,"noteType":"SINGLE","noteOptions":[{"hasComment":false,"element":{"type":"HTML_TEXT","src":"<p>House Democrats unveiled two articles of impeachment against President Trump on Dec. 10, saying he had abused the power of his office and obstructed Congress in its investigation of his conduct regarding Ukraine.<br/></p>"}},{"optionId":"04183db2-f708-4ab0-bfd8-bc7f07f22675","hasComment":false,"element":{"type":"PDF","src":"

<h1 class=\"note-title\">Resolution impeaching President Trump for high crimes and misdemeanors</h1>

<p class=\"note-timestamp\">Updated Dec 10, 2019 at 11:15 AM EST</p>

<p>House Democrats unveiled two articles of impeachment against President Trump on Dec. 10, saying he had abused the power of his office and obstructed Congress in its investigation of his conduct regarding Ukraine.<br/></p>



Politics Context Resolution impeaching President Trump for high crimes and misdemeanors House Democrats unveiled two articles of impeachment against President Trump on Dec. 10, saying he had abused the power of his office and obstructed Congress in its investigation of his conduct regarding Ukraine.

