<h1 class=\"note-title\">The House Intelligence Committee’s Trump-Ukraine impeachment inquiry report</h1>

<p class=\"note-timestamp\">Updated Dec 3, 2019 at 3:13 PM EST</p>

<p>The House Intelligence Committee released a report Dec. 3 that said President Trump ‘compromised national security to advance his personal political interests.’<br/></p>



<span class=\"context-pdf-fallback\"><a href=\"https://context-cdn.washingtonpost.com/notes/prod/default/documents/ac8c9c61-bf69-4714-a683-0a6e0a86f80b/note/05e7033d-329b-445a-bf6e-093a0d4c7c7c.pdf\">Click here to download</a> if the document isn't visible or legible.</span>

