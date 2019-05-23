Marni Penning with Todd Scofield in 2017 at Round House Theatre's "The Book of Will," a hilarious comedy about the effort to publish Shakespeare's First Folio. (Kaley Etzkorn)

From Chatological Humor, Gene Weingarten’s weekly online chat, April 29, 2009:

The Empress of The Style Invitational: Wait, didn’t you mean to mention that, starting in a few days, the Empress will begin moderating a washingtonpost.com discussion group about The Style Invitational and other matters of national importance? And that it will be called The Style Conversational?

Gene Weingarten: No. I hadn’t intended to mention that all. It is going to be in mild competition with The Gene Pool, and it’s going to be attended by very smart and funny people, and it would be better for me if no one finds out ---

Well, at least one of Gene’s predictions was right: The Style Conversational is regularly read by very smart and funny people. Hundreds of them, most likely. That’s about it.

I began The Style Conversational — the name was suggested by Hall of Fame Loser Beverley Sharp — as a way to elaborate on that week’s Style Invitational, the contest I’d been running for five years. The Invite page in the print Post has limited space, and the more of it I took to explain the fine points of the contests, to anticipate questions, to note some news about some Loser’s achievements, meant that I’d have to kill more and more of the inkworthy entries.

And at the time, I’d intended that the Conversational — classified as “Interactivity” in The Post’s computer system, would function as a back-and-forth forum to discuss the Invite, humor in general, and English language issues (given my many years as a copy editor, and my weighing in as “Pat the Perfect,” a.k.a. “Pthep,” on Gene’s chat). And for a couple of years, it did just that: In the then-crude, hard-to-read, tiny-plain-text Interactivity format, there were a series of threads on this week’s contest, last week’s contest, general humor, Pthep, whatever else. Very few people would participate, but I kept writing it every week to at least get the word out to the Losers about contest minutiae.

But by 2011, at the suggestion of Loser Randy Lee, I’d started to direct Invite Losers and fans to Style Invitational Devotees, the Facebook group we’d started. Like all Facebook groups, it allowed its members to engage easily with one another and start their own topics. The group grew much faster than the Conversational’s audience did; today, even with case-by-case vetting by me and my co-admin Alex Blackwood, we’re up to almost 2,000 members (and memers). Join here, answer the couple of questions to explain that you understand what The Style Invitational is, and Alex or I will wave you in and the Devotees will anagram your name in ways you couldn’t have imagined. The Devotees group is run by me personally, not by The Post, which does have many good Facebook pages of its own.

But of course not every reader wants to have a Facebook account, even a pseudonymous one, and I certainly didn’t want to give up my chance to write on The Post’s own platform. So I’ve continued virtually every week since then to write up a Style Conversational along with the week’s Invitational, for whoever wants to read it. As regular readers have surely noticed, the column sails straight from my fingers onto the Web; no editor reads over it to point out my frequent typos and more substantive mistakes. (Thanks to the Losers who message or email me to point them out so that I can fix them promptly.)

The One-Man-Show model obviously doesn’t produce the cleanest, most polished copy, but it also means that I’m not adding to the workload of anyone else at The Post — and that, surely, is why nobody has called me in anytime over the past 10 years to say, “This column gets very little traffic; we’re going to kill it.” (I also don’t get any money to write it.)

Once in a very great while, I’ll run in to someone who tells me, “Oh, yeah, I read the Invitational and Conversational all the time. That’s you who writes that?” I just gape.

WE’LL HAVE ’PHONE, ’PHONE, ’PHONE: THIS WEEK’S CONTEST, WEEK 1333

In this week’s contest, Week 1333, I touched on various definitions of “homonym,” after finding significantly different explanations of what should be called a homonym, homophone or homograph, and which term encompassed others.Which is as much as I’m going to deal with it, because it doesn't matter to the contest this week. I think I spelled it out enough that I’d like you to make up a word that sounds the same as an existing word, and define it.

But I know that I’ll still have to determine whether certain pairs of words “sound the same.” When it comes to vowel sounds, I promise to be much broader-thinking than my own Philadelphia accent would favor. For instance, I pronounce “Mary,” “merry” and “marry” as very different words, while the Indiana-born, Maryland-raised Royal Consort says them pretty much the same. On the other hand, especially in the company of Philly-types, I say “berry” like “bury.” So I’ll be open to such variations. And I’m even amenable to British (and maybe Boston) “fa-” for “far.”

For guidance and inspiration — and to know what not to repeat — here are the results of our two previous homophone contests, courtesy of Elden Carnahan’s Master Contest List on the Loser Community’s website, NRARS.org.

From 2002:

Report from Week CXLVIII [Week 481 in the actual count], in which you were asked to create homophones of existing words and define them:

Third Runner-Up: Jestation: That pregnant pause between joke and punch line. (Max Sudol, Richmond, Australia)

Second Runner-Up: Masseuss: A Lorax who rubs your thorax. (Tom Witte, Gaithersburg)

First Runner-Up: Amfibian: A frog who, after you kiss him, remains a frog. (Milo Sauer, Fairfax)

And the winner of the genuine photocopy of “John Train’s Most Remarkable Names”:

Auntacid: Saliva on a tissue used to wipe your face. (Michael D. Levy, Silver Spring)

Honorable Mentions:

Suepersize: To expand the boundaries of your class action lawsuit. (Jerome Uher, New York)

Siouxshi: Bison tartare. (Tom Witte, Gaithersburg)

Crockodial: Describing the lizardlike business of telemarketing. (Jane Freedman, Wellesley, Mass.; Kevin Bruns, Potomac)

Pi-eyed: 3.1415962653 sheets to the wind. (Chris Doyle, Forsyth, Mo.)

Reapublican: Someone who is against government handouts, except for crop subsidies. (Dave Zarrow, Herndon)

Prostitoot: A little beep to get her to look your way. (Kyle Bonney, Fairfax)

Unaverse: Ted Kaczynski’s cell. (Kyle Bonney, Fairfax)

Schottenfreude: Taking malicious satisfaction in the misfortune of the employer who fired you. (Jim Parisi, Washington) [This refers to the execrable Cincinnati Reds owner Marge Schott, who was banned from baseball after espousing pro-Hitler sentiments]

Chow Maine: General Tso’s Lobster. (Chris Doyle, Forsyth, Mo.)

Decolletaj: The world’s most breathtaking sight. (Tom Witte, Gaithersburg)

Guynecology: The study of the female reproductive system via certain Web sites. (Bruce Carlson, Alexandria)

Porenography: Extreme close-ups on those same Web sites. (Nick Dierman, San Francisco)

Phyllosophy: An argument so thin as to be nearly transparent. (Craig DuBose, Charlottesville)

Pillgrimage: A junkie’s perpetual quest. (Tom Witte, Gaithersburg)

Phallusy: The contention that size doesn’t matter. (Joe Kobylski, Hyattsville)

Wrapture: The feeling one gets when one has completed all Christmas shopping by Thanksgiving. (Dave Zarrow, Herndon)

Fauxtographer: That nice man who wants to get you into modeling. (Paul Dudley, Ellicott City)

Blisster: A symptom of an STD. (Tom Witte, Gaithersburg)

Footbawl: A Redskins game. (Bonnie Firestone, Annandale; Roger and Pam Dalrymple, Gettysburg, Pa.)

Self-improvemeants: Broken New Year’s resolutions. (Brian Barrett, Bethesda)

Socratease: When you know the answer, but only give out hints. (Gregory Krakower, New York)

Echoterrorist: Someone who maliciously repeats everything you say. (Chris Doyle, Forsyth, Mo.)

Queery: To ask the question that dares not speak its name. (Lindsey Durway, Austin)

Coytus: A little late to be playing hard to get. (Dot Yufer, Newton, W.Va.)

Carma: When the Porsche that passed you at 85 mph on the Beltway gets pulled over by a state trooper. (Nick Dierman, San Francisco)

Goobernatorial: Describing actions taken by the head of state of West Virginia. (Nick Dierman, San Francisco)

Brewse: A contusion caused by falling down drunk. (Tom Witte, Gaithersburg)

Exequeuetion: Death row. (Tom Witte, Gaithersburg)

Peeanist: One who tinkles the ivories. (Tom Witte, Gaithersburg)

Lockleer: A come-Heather look. (Chris Doyle, Forsyth, Mo.)

Liverworst: The unkindest cold cut of all. (Chris Doyle, Forsyth, Mo.)

Costomb: A shroud. (Chris Doyle, Forsyth, Mo.)

Wryvalry: The Style Invitational. (Tom Witte, Gaithersburg)

From 2009:

Report From Week 849, in which we asked you to create new homonyms — words spelled differently from, but pronounced the same as, existing words. While academics tend to use “homophones” to describe these words, we went along with the permissive definition of “homonym” in The Post’s dictionary. So just relax and enjoy, huffy people.

The Winner of the Inker: Glock-n-Spiel: Common action-movie scene in which the villain has a gun aimed at the hero’s head, but rather than just pulling the trigger, he delivers a long victory speech about his superiority, which proves fatally wrong seconds later. (Christopher Lamora, Arlington)

2. winner of the pantyhose-faced see/hear/speak-no-evil soft sculpture: Ho-maid: The role of a traditional wife. (Judy Blanchard, Novi, Mich.)

3. Hi-deaf TV: Commercials. (Steve Offutt, Arlington)

4. S-cargo: Snail mail. (Don Hauptman, New York, a First Offender)

Homophoning it in: Honorable mentions

Adhear: A jingle that gets stuck in your head. (Craig Dykstra, Centreville)

Altarnates: Mistresses. (Sneha Kannan, Cambridge, Mass.)

Fundrazer: Bernie Madoff. (Russ Taylor, Vienna)

Untennable: Listen, no amount of plastic surgery is going to turn you into Angelina Jolie. (Michelle Stupak, Ellicott City)

Newsances: Tweets. (Kevin Dopart, Washington)

Buyou: The source of Louisiana political success. (Kevin Dopart)

Blahg: An online chronicle about scrapbooking and kittens. (Kevin Dopart)

Brewedmare: Where a Clydesdale comes from. (Russ Taylor)

Eyesickle: The coldest of stares. (Michelle Stupak)

Jungster: A freshman psych major. (Pete Morelewicz, Washington)

Webcaste: The new elite in Bangelore. (Russ Taylor)

Peteat: Small-busted. (Tom Witte, Montgomery Village)

Ouizel: A devious Frenchman. (Ann Martin, Bracknell, England)

Demanned: Unstaffed. (Kevin Dopart)

Assistense: Your mother-in-law’s visit to “help out” with your new baby. (Lois Douthitt, Arlington)

Herpeas: The result of sharing the wrong pod. (Craig Dykstra)

Expyre: An old flame. (John O’Byrne, Dublin)

Dictater: Mister Head Potato. (Tom Witte)

Aquaducked: Waterboarded (Chris Doyle, Ponder, Tex.)

Epidermiss: A centerfold. (Craig Dykstra)

Whacks eloquent: Kills softly with his song. (Craig Dykstra)

Suckcess: A Pyrrhic victory. (Tom Witte)

Manshun: A convent (also known as a virginn). (Tom Witte)

Fourplay: (1) Tiger Woods and three hackers. (2) Tiger Woods and three hookers. (Mike Gips, Bethesda)

Habitchuation: Chronic complaining. (Chris Doyle)

Sacks: A clothing store in the alley off Fifth Avenue. (Dave Prevar, Annapolis)

Whizdom: Successful potty training. (Bob Dalton, Arlington)

Moetivate: To inspire others to action by twisting their noses, yanking their hair and knocking their heads together. (Marbury Wethered, Greenbelt; Kevin Dopart)

Whorenet: A prostitution sting. (Drew Bennett, West Plains, Mo.)

Maehem: What transpired after the invitation to “come up and see me sometime.” (Mae Scanlan, Washington)

Dudey: Extremely limited social responsibility, such as turning away from others while belching. (Kevin Jamison, Gaithersburg)

Jeanealogy: The history of one’s physique as reflected in choice of pants, from paint-on hip-huggers to dad-slacks. (Dion Black, Washington)

Foursight: Absentmindedly putting on glasses when you’re already wearing contacts. (David Kleinbard, Jersey City)

Pleisto-scene: Happy hour at the senior center. (Barbara Turner, Takoma Park)

Robbury: The costs hidden in a 2,000-page health care bill. (Jim Noble, Lexington Park)

Diet-titian: The Italian painter famous for his skinny nudes. (Barbara Turner)

Beau tie: The short leash you keep your man on. (Cheryl Davis, Arlington)

Boomeringue: The results of cooking egg whites in the microwave. (Craig Dykstra)

Musturd: Baby poo. (Craig Dykstra)

Prophet-sharing: Bible study. (Beverley Sharp, Washington)

Bootie call: What you might get nine months after a booty call. (Larry Yungk, Arlington)

I’m hoping there’s still more material out there!

MUSH UP YOUR SHAKESPEARE*: THE RESULTS OF WEEK 1329

*Non-inking (too long) headline by Chris Doyle

I had no doubt that the Shakespeare tailgater couplets in Week 1329 would be gems; the genre is the epitome of The Style Invitational’s trademark juxtaposition of highbrow and lowbrow, the haughty and the potty.

What I hadn’t known was that the contest would be won by an Actual Professional Shakespearean Actor, one of Loserdom’s local celebrities: Marni Penning Coleman, the co-founder of the Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, says in her bio that she’s appeared in more than 50 productions of 23 of Shakespeare’s plays. In the D.C. area, Marni frequently stars in all sorts of roles in D.C.’s finest theaters, playing everyone from Susan B. Anthony to Roy Cohn, as well as a slew of Bardular parts. Her email address is “TheLadyHamlet.”

So it’s understandable that Marni took right to this contest, and supplied this couplet from “All’s Well That Ends Well” that earns her her first Lose Cannon — surely an honor to top her Helen Hayes Award nominations — and 29th blot of ink:

’Tis not the many oaths that makes the truth; (“All’s Well That Ends Well”)

“Believe me” often signifies fake newth.

Second place goes to an Invite phenom: Sam Mertens got his first ink just a few weeks ago, and now has ink in three consecutive contests, including this first one “above the fold,” with the classic line “Now watch this, if my beer thou wouldst but hold!”

And the other runners-up are He IS The Style Invitational Chris Doyle and Pete Morelewicz, who also scores his 29th ink this week.

What Doug Dug: Sam’s beer line was the fave this week of Ace Copy Editor Doug Norwood, who also singled out Chris Doyle’s “double shadow”/Carlson, Maddow; Kevin Dopart’s “intercepted” dig at the local football team; Frank Osen’s “the lack of many a thing I sought”/ “my keys, phone, wallet, glasses, my last thought”; Jesse Frankovich citing Michelle Duggar as someone who “loved not wisely and too well”; and Chris Doyle’s correct hunch that Duncan Stevens would once again have an entry printed: “This Duncan hath borne his faculties so meek/ And still gets contest ink most every week.”

THANK YOU FOR YOUR PATIENCE

(That’s how I now say “sorry I’m late” on about 20 occasions a day. An Empress has gotta keep up that imperial vibe, and it’s more polite than “sorrrreeee.”)

People who got ink last week for their literary rewrites in Week 1328 don’t have their prizes yet because I was up in Connecticut at the Poetry by the Sea conference this week, sharing Style Invitational obit poems; I’m aiming to send out the swag for both 1328 and 1329 next Tuesday. (If you’re a runner-up and haven’t opted for a mug, bag, vintage magnet or Surprise Prize, let me know before then.)

Enjoy your holiday weekend — I’ll be enjoying mine in the company of 1,996 grandfoals.