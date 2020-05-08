Guide to the pandemic
There have been more than 7.3 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide. The virus has killed more than 410,000. Access to the following stories is free:
The Latest
Rebekah Jones says the state health department terminated her in part for refusing to manipulate coronavirus data to bolster the governor’s desire to reopen the state.
Face masks appear to be most effective when supplemented with hand-washing and physical distancing, researchers have found.
There were 38 deaths reported Saturday, 26 in Maryland
Maryland fines two dozen nursing homes for failing to report covid-19 information, reports deficiencies in others
Long-term care facilities have accounted for 60 percent of state’s covid-19 deaths.
Some patients are facing a desperate struggle to access treatment: Government hotlines fail to respond, testing can take days and hospitals are full.
More Coverage
They’re more vulnerable to abuse, pregnancy and early marriage.
As the league tries to resume, dozens of players have raised questions about the plan’s format, length, health protocols, and timing within the context of nationwide protests.
A few leaders are bucking the trend of reopening most businesses.
The federal health organization also suggested other guidelines for how to resume "normal" activities safely.
The initiative is aimed to help teams offset considerable losses amid the shutdown caused by the coronavirus.
Action plans released by each government vary in what locations and businesses will be opened.
As the coronavirus outbreak upends many aspects of daily life, we’ve compiled a list of ways you can help others.
The blue-chip index added 477 points in choppy trading but lost 6.4 percent over the five day run.
At least 100 million can move around again. Public health officials warn a deadly surge may follow.
The guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention comes after more than a week of national protests against police brutality where many attendees and police did not wear masks.
After a steep drop-off in customers, the Trump Organization faces a particularly difficult road to recovery.
Remote communities, hours from advanced care, say the government is ignoring their pleas for help.
Most of Virginia entered Phase 2 earlier this month, but the hard-hit Washington suburbs were granted a delay.
What you need to know about Virginia’s plan to reopen as coronavirus restrictions start to be lifted.