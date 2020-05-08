The Washington Post

Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations were surging in the South and West.
Mapping the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
More than 100,000 Americans have died. This is how they lived and what was lost.
Coronavirus in the U.S.: Tracking deaths and confirmed cases by state

Florida fired its coronavirus data scientist. Now she’s publishing the statistics on her own.
Rebekah Jones says the state health department terminated her in part for refusing to manipulate coronavirus data to bolster the governor’s desire to reopen the state.
Spate of new research supports wearing masks to control coronavirus spread
Face masks appear to be most effective when supplemented with hand-washing and physical distancing, researchers have found.
Maryland hospitalizations increase as region adds 1,405 covid-19 infections
There were 38 deaths reported Saturday, 26 in Maryland
Maryland fines two dozen nursing homes for failing to report covid-19 information, reports deficiencies in others
Long-term care facilities have accounted for 60 percent of state’s covid-19 deaths.
A frantic search for scarce hospital beds as pandemic rages in India
Some patients are facing a desperate struggle to access treatment: Government hotlines fail to respond, testing can take days and hospitals are full.
Kids around the world are out of school. Millions of girls might not go back.
They’re more vulnerable to abuse, pregnancy and early marriage.
NBA players express concern about potential return amid coronavirus spikes, national protests
As the league tries to resume, dozens of players have raised questions about the plan’s format, length, health protocols, and timing within the context of nationwide protests.
As coronavirus cases climb, some local officials put reopening on hold
A few leaders are bucking the trend of reopening most businesses.
As coronavirus cases spike, Fauci warns Trump rally attendees that large gatherings are ‘risky’
The federal health organization also suggested other guidelines for how to resume "normal" activities safely.
MLS to allow additional advertising on uniforms
The initiative is aimed to help teams offset considerable losses amid the shutdown caused by the coronavirus.
As restrictions loosen, here’s what’s open in the D.C. area
Action plans released by each government vary in what locations and businesses will be opened.
How you can help during the coronavirus outbreak
As the coronavirus outbreak upends many aspects of daily life, we’ve compiled a list of ways you can help others.
Dow rebounds but chalks up worst week since March
The blue-chip index added 477 points in choppy trading but lost 6.4 percent over the five day run.
Where states are reopening after the U.S. shutdown
At least 100 million can move around again. Public health officials warn a deadly surge may follow.
CDC urges organizers of large gatherings to “strongly encourage” use of face masks
The guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention comes after more than a week of national protests against police brutality where many attendees and police did not wear masks.
Pandemic deepens economic pain at Trump’s company, already suffering from a tarnished brand
After a steep drop-off in customers, the Trump Organization faces a particularly difficult road to recovery.
As coronavirus kills indigenous people in the Amazon, Brazil’s government goes missing
Remote communities, hours from advanced care, say the government is ignoring their pleas for help.
Northern Virginia reaches next phase of reopening, allowing indoor dining as coronavirus cases drop
Most of Virginia entered Phase 2 earlier this month, but the hard-hit Washington suburbs were granted a delay.
All of Virginia moves to next phase of reopening. Here’s what that means.
What you need to know about Virginia’s plan to reopen as coronavirus restrictions start to be lifted.
