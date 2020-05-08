The Washington Post

Coronavirus

Live updates: CDC reverses controversial guidance, saying tests are for anyone who contacts someone with covid-19

(Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)
The share of Americans who would be willing to get a coronavirus vaccine if it were available today has dropped significantly from a few months ago, according to a new survey from Pew Research Center.
Trump says, without evidence, every American will get coronavirus vaccine by April
Experts say the president’s latest timeline is nearly impossible to know since none of the vaccines in development have been proved effective or safe.
TSA would screen travelers for fever under new legislation proposed in the Senate
Under the legislation, the Transportation Security Administration would have 30 days to create a pilot program for travelers to have their temperatures scanned.
Newly revealed USPS documents show an agency struggling to manage Trump, Amazon and the pandemic
A wide array of political, legal and financial headaches troubled the U.S. Postal Service in March and April, foreshadowing a summer of upheaval, nearly 10,000 pages of emails, memos and other private agency documents show.
China and Russia are ahead in the global coronavirus vaccine race, bending long-standing rules as they go
Beijing and Moscow are gambling on a rushed rollout, with big risks but potentially valuable payoffs.
Sanitizer, face shields and a plexiglass maze: What jury trials look like in a pandemic
The first in-person federal jury trial in the D.C. region took place this week after months of coronavirus closures.
European countries opt for local measures over national shutdowns as coronavirus cases surge
Officials announced targeted measures in England, France, Spain and elsewhere, and other countries appeared to be on the brink of doing the same.
These countries crushed covid-19 — but are now reporting higher infection rates than the U.S.
Israel, Spain and France show even with strong policies, it’s hard to keep the coronavirus at bay.
A Massachusetts teenager tested positive for the coronavirus. His parents sent him to school anyway.
Almost 30 students were sent home to quarantine for two weeks after a student went to class days after a positive test for the novel coronavirus.
Q&A with Jalen Rose: ‘If you get a chance to step on the NBA court even once, that’s a successful life’
The former basketball star reflects on Chuck D, the NBA bubble and why student athletes should be paid.
An Idaho ‘no-masker’ pastor prayed against a mask mandate. He’s now in intensive care for covid-19.
A self-proclaimed “no-masker,” Paul Van Noy told the worshipers gathered at Candlelight Christian Fellowship on July 22 that his first reaction to the threat of a local mask ordinance was that he would resist complying with it.
Live updates: WHO calls for ‘consistent messaging’ after Trump and Meadows contradict CDC chief
President Trump on Wednesday tried to knock down a prediction by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention head Robert Redfield that novel coronavirus vaccines will not be widely available until the middle of next year.
Trump contradicts health advisers on coronavirus vaccine timetable as death toll mounts
CDC Director Robert Redfield is the latest to run afoul of the president’s upbeat message in the runup to the Nov. 3 election.
Vaccine companies reveal their study designs, even as Trump sows confusion
President Trump made claims about a potential coronavirus vaccine. Much depends on what happens, but here is what we can really expect.
Trump alleges ‘left-wing indoctrination’ in schools, says he will create national commission to push more ‘pro-American’ history
The president has blamed schools for spurring the unrest in several U.S. cities that has led in some cases to looting and fires.
A devastating picture of Trump’s coronavirus response — from a firsthand witness
Olivia Troye isn't the first White House aide or ally to speak out against Trump. But she's one of the most important. And what she describes is bleak.
University of Georgia changes course after criticism that it allowed football but not in-person voting
The announcement to use the 10,500-seat basketball arena as an on-campus early voting site came after university officials faced withering criticism for accommodating college football crowds but not student voters.
(Alexa Juliana Ard, Michelangelo Ruzzene/The Washington Post)
In Venice, hopes for another rebirth after the coronavirus outbreak
Businesses and residents of Venice were hoping to bounce back after historic flooding, but then came the coronavirus outbreak. What does the future hold now?
Why covid-19 isn't going away anytime soon
The surreal experience of flying during the pandemic
How one visa program keeps America fed
