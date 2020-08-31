South Dakota Gov. Kristi L. Noem (R) declined the federal support, asserting residents do not need it because the state’s economy is recovering.

At a news conference Monday, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said the extra $300 in benefits “is the only option that we have to give some additional relief to people.” But her delay in applying for the relief frustrated some out-of-work D.C. residents, who saw leaders in Maryland and Virginia move more quickly.

The deadline for states to apply for funding is Sept. 10.

The extended impact of coronavirus-related shutdowns continues to reverberate through the region’s economy, with the MGM casino and resort in Prince George’s County announcing plans Friday to lay off hundreds of workers, and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday unveiling a $4 million initiative to expand legal services to Virginians facing eviction.

In the District, Bowser said that it would likely not take long to shift the city’s unemployment system to accept the extra benefits.

Many unemployed workers in the District have complained about long delays and confusing processes when applying for unemployment or when reaching out to the D.C. Department of Employment Services. More than 140,000 people have filed unemployment compensations claims in the District this year, At the end of July, those receiving benefits in the District and across the country stopped getting an additional $600 in federal funds.

Some state leaders in recent months questioned whether Trump could actually use $44 billion from FEMA to pay for the $300-a-week plan, and many said Congress and the White House should work together to fund a more complete relief program.

In mid-August, Bowser expressed concerns over the legality and wisdom of Trump’s proposal, noting that the District was still reviewing its options.

But she relented Monday, calling the expanded benefits “kind of a stopgap” that the federal government will need to address in full.

“We’re disappointed that the federal government has halved benefits to people who really needed it; we’re disappointed that there hasn’t been a piece of legislation passed to fully respond to covid for the unemployed,” Bowser said. “We also know that using FEMA dollars for unemployment may mean down the road that there’s fewer FEMA dollars to respond to covid testing and tracing and vaccines that are going to be needed to get our economy fully up and going.”

The MGM layoffs announced Friday affect 779 workers, about 20 percent of the labor force at MGM National Harbor, Maryland’s most profitable casino. The workers won’t be returning after six-month furloughs that began amid economic restrictions to control the virus. Their jobs range from spa workers to janitors and include waitstaff, card dealers, actors and housekeepers, according to Malik Husser, a spokesman for MGM National Harbor.

The casino reopened June 29 with new safety protocols in place after being shut down for more than three months.

“Unfortunately, the pandemic continues to impact many businesses, including our own,” Jorge Perez, president and chief operating officer of MGM National Harbor, wrote in a letter to workers. “Due to the mandated capacity restrictions and business demand, many of our amenities and venues remain closed for the time being.”

The company is offering health care benefits for laid-off employees until Sept. 30. MGM also said it has distributed more than $12 million in grants companywide to help laid-off workers since the pandemic began.

Virginia, Maryland and the District reported 1,338 new coronavirus cases on Monday and 15 additional deaths. D.C. reported 33 new cases and one death, Maryland had 458 cases and three deaths, and Virginia had 847 cases and 11 deaths.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases in the region has remained mostly stable for more than a week, standing at 1,557 on Monday, while the average daily death toll is 25.