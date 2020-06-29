The Broadway League, which represents theater owners and producers, said on Monday that it was working with the theatrical unions and “key experts and some of the greatest minds inside and outside of the industry” on protocols that might aid the reopening effort.

“The Broadway experience can be deeply personal but it is also, crucially, communal,” Thomas Schumacher, president and producer of Disney Theatrical Productions and chairman of the Broadway League, said in a statement. “The alchemy of 1,000 strangers bonding into a single audience, fueling each performer on stage and behind the scenes, will be possible again when Broadway theaters can safely host full houses.”

The reference to safely hosting “full houses” is an indication of the current thinking on Broadway, that social distancing measures reducing the number of patrons is probably not applicable to Broadway economics. The majority of shows are created by commercial producers, and these require for profitability something on the order of 90 percent of tickets to be sold in 1,000 to 2,000-seat theaters.

Four nonprofit companies — Roundabout Theatre, Lincoln Center Theater, Manhattan Theatre Club and Second Stage Theatre — also maintain Broadway houses. While they, too remain shuttered, they may have slightly more flexibility about audience size, given that part of their income comes from private donors.

