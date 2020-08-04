Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) negotiated the deal during the final days of his tenure as chair of the National Governors Association, and his office said the Rockfeller Foundation is willing to act as the financing entity if needed.

Each state — Virginia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan and Ohio, in addition to Maryland — would request 500,000 tests, for a total of 3 million tests that could be deployed to address outbreaks.

Having access to that many rapid tests would reduce the need for states to rely on traditional testing infrastructure, which primarily involves private labs that have been beset by long delays.

“With severe shortages and delays in testing and the federal administration attempting to cut funding for testing, the states are banding together to acquire millions of faster tests to help save lives and slow the spread of COVID-19,” Hogan said in a statement. “We will be working to bring additional states, cities, and local governments on board as this initiative moves forward.”

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D), a physician by training, said in a statement that the states involved in the compact are leading America’s national response to COVID-19.”

“We are bringing together this bipartisan, multistate coalition to combine our purchasing power and get rapid testing supplies to our communities as quickly as possible,” Northam said. “The people in our six states want to see action, and we’re delivering.”

Hogan has sharply criticized the Trump administration for leaving states to secure their own testing.

The greater Washington region on Tuesday reported 1,940 additional coronavirus cases and 34 deaths.

Maryland reported 710 new cases and seven deaths, Virginia added 1,145 cases and 26 deaths, and D.C. reported 85 new cases and one death.

While the average daily caseload across three jurisdictions has mostly held steady in the past week, the average daily death toll has doubled in recent days, standing at 32.