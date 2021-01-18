Maryland expanded vaccine eligibility Monday to phase 1B, which includes people age 75 and older, K-12 teachers, child-care workers, those in assisted-living facilities and incarcerated people at high risk of developing complications from covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

As has been the case in the District and Virginia when they opened appointments to senior citizens, some residents complained of having trouble signing up.

Hogan, 64 and a cancer survivor, said he qualified for the vaccine under the “continuity of government” category in phase 1B.

First lady Yumi Hogan, as well as Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford (R) and his wife, Monica Rutherford, were also publicly vaccinated alongside the governor at the State House.

Hogan received his vaccine ahead of D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D). The city’s health director, LaQuandra Nesbitt, and three City Council members over age 65 have received the vaccine. Northam and his family intend to be vaccinated, a spokeswoman said, noting that the governor and his wife contracted the virus in the fall.

Hogan acknowledged his state and others have endured criticism for the sluggish rollout of vaccinations. But he said the state is months ahead of schedule in expanding to other priority groups and that it is vaccinating people at a faster rate than the federal government is supplying doses. Public advocacy campaigns to encourage residents to get the vaccines are expected to launch in the next few weeks, he said.

“We’re going to do everything we can to convince people they need to take the vaccine if they want to get back to normal,” Hogan said.

As of 1 p.m. Monday, Maryland had administered 255,110 doses of the vaccine, D.C. had given 39,934 and Virginia had not reported updated vaccination data.

The coronavirus pandemic continues to fill the region’s hospitals as caseloads remain at some of their highest levels.

Maryland reported 1,769 new cases Monday, the lowest single-day tally in three weeks (reporting sometimes slows over the weekend). Twenty-nine new deaths were reported in the state, bringing Maryland’s death toll to 6,569 since the pandemic began, according to The Washington Post’s tally.

D.C. reported 182 new cases and seven deaths Monday — four women and three men, ranging in age from 58 to 90 years old. The pandemic has killed 857 city residents so far. Virginia, which on Sunday reported a record 9,914 new cases, on Monday added 7,245 cases and 10 deaths.