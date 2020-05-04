Your Life at Home

What You Need to Know
Everything you need for the return of travel
As pandemic restrictions are lifted and Americans get vaccinated, travel feels possible once again. By The Way can help you navigate planning a trip this year.
Masks are off — which means men will start telling women to ‘Smile!’ again
The pandemic was a respite from a form of harassment that's annoying at best, and threatening at worst.
- Opinions
- Opinion
A seismic standoff over remote work is building
And now, an epidemic of stay-at-home workers.
They didn’t start running competitively until late in life. Why are they winning?
Some late-in-life runners are turning out to be fierce competitors, surprising fitness experts and longtime elite racers.
Portable door locks can give travelers extra comfort and protection. Here’s how to choose one.
Among the features to look for are ease of installation — and of removal in case of emergency.
With airline altercations on the rise, a guide to best practices for bystanders
‘Our planes are a microcosm, the conflicts that bubble up in our public life always show up in the cabin.’
Skin picking can be a troubling, visible mark of pandemic stress
Experts give advice on managing skin-picking disorder, which can be exacerbated by stress, anxiety and boredom.
- Travel
- Perspective
What travelers really want after the pandemic — and how they can get it
Consumers will continue to expect many of the customer-friendly policies that have become the norm over the past year.
How to take PTO in the post-vaccine travel boom
Americans are notorious for leaving vacation days on the table. Here's how travelers can make sure to use their time.
- Opinion
Should we keep wearing masks? Dr. Leana S. Wen answers your questions about the latest CDC guidance.
Washington Post contributing columnist Dr. Leana S. Wen answered questions on the latest CDC mask guidance and more.
No, you shouldn’t hide good news during a pandemic. Here’s how to share it gracefully.
Suppressing emotions, good or bad, can have negative consequences, while sharing can strengthen relationships.
- Opinions
- Opinion
No, people aren’t giving up pandemic pets because they’re bored
Surrendering an animal can be the best thing for a beloved pet. But there are much better tools than shame to keep animals and people together.
Think the pandemic made you forget how to drive and park? Experts explain what’s going on.
People who are having difficulty driving, parking and remembering directions are joining a rash of speeders already on the roads.
There’s a score to quantify childhood trauma. Some health experts want you to know yours.
Adverse childhood experiences can be linked to adverse adult health issues, such as asthma, cancer and heart disease.
Hugs are coming back. Not everyone is thrilled.
Non-huggers enjoyed the year-long break, but now it's open season on affectionate squeezes.