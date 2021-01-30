Gunderson is a writer enthralled by science, and her facility for wrapping radiology or astronomy in winning drama — whether the play concerns Marie Curie or Peter Pan — renders abstraction accessible. But with “The Catastrophist,” presented online by Bethesda’s Round House Theatre and the Marin Theatre Company of Mill Valley, Calif., she underestimates an audience’s patience for even the most arcane details of Wolfe’s field of professional inquiry. It is an occupation with which this viewer, and no doubt many others in this coronavirus-convulsed world, are preoccupied every day.

Instead, the filmed monologue, accorded polished direction and photography by Jasson Minadakis and Peter Ruocco, segues rather disappointingly into the predictable terrain of personal crisis. For a time in which we feel daily and collectively under threat by the very subject of Wolfe’s life’s work, we hunger for the information only an expert such as Wolfe can provide.

The scientist’s own suffering, in the lingering grief over his father’s early death and his own, apparently inherited, health issues, is meaningful, of course. Still, the role he might play as a public destroyer of myth — at a time when coronavirus deaths are mounting and science itself is being derided as untrustworthy by some ignorant narrators in this country — is even more profound.

“How does the catastrophist not plan for his own catastrophe?” DeMeritt asks. One of the catastrophes sketchily outlined by Gunderson is an accusation that arose in the press that raised ethical questions about the Ebola investigations by Wolfe’s team in West Africa in the mid-2010s. It’s portrayed here as an infuriating and stress-inducing attack on Wolfe. Still, the controversy is not sufficiently explained in “The Catastrophist,” so an audience has no way of evaluating it, beyond Wolfe’s emotional response. (The scientist is listed as the “source author” in the digital program.)

The more satisfying half of “The Catastrophist” comes first, as DeMeritt offers a primer on virology that achieves its own kind of theatrical vivacity. The combination of DeMeritt’s magnetism and Gunderson’s affection for scientific exploration makes entertaining — even for English majors — talk of the difference between eukaryotes (trees, fish, insects) and prokaryotes (microbial life). I, for one, didn’t know viruses don’t have cells, nor was I aware of the level of respect a virus hunter has for his adversary. Or, as DeMeritt declares: “Viruses are so out there!”

In one especially well-conceived sequence, DeMeritt draws circles on an invisible screen to compare the relative population sizes on Earth of human beings and viruses. You know now which one dwarfs the other. (Wen-Ling Liao’s lighting design for such interludes is a valuable enhancement.)

And, sure, this portion of “The Catastrophist” has the quality of an engrossing lecture. Then again, the play reminds you that the best lecturers sometimes possess the traits of a great performer. And that, sometimes, a microbe can be the star.