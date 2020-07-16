Something akin to the feelings aroused by “The Guys” — of deep loss and indomitable spirit — is embodied by “The Line,” a world-premiere play available free on the Public Theater’s YouTube channel through Aug. 4. Created by the documentary-play writing team of Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen, the hour-long video production is a compilation of medical staff testimony on the ravages of a pandemic, in the American city where it hit hardest.

AD

AD

The seven actors who portray nurses, doctors and emergency medical technicians create a compelling portrait of impassioned professionalism. Assembled from interviews with front-line soldiers in the covid-19 wars, “The Line” invites you to listen as individual stories of critical care in crisis spill out, without resorting to composite characters. No distance is detectable between these performers and the health workers they portray: you get what feels like a total immersion in the frustration, anger and exhaustion of confronting a disease swamping New York’s hospitals in wave after frantic wave.

Arjun Gupta, as a doctor who contracts the novel coronavirus himself; Alison Pill, as a newbie physician overwhelmed by the demands of the ER; and Lorraine Toussaint, playing a nurse watching her geriatric patients die, are among the actors who distinguish themselves in this potent project. With an assist from music by Aimee Mann and Jonathan Coulton, Blank and Jensen have produced a vibrant hour replete with the new vocabulary we have come to associate with this outbreak: a lexicon of PPEs and N95s, of ventilators and face shields.

“I spent so much time trying to keep him alive,” Pill says at one point, her face marked both by defeat and the outlines of the protective gear that has covered the doctor’s eyes for long hours. The emotion she conveys is one of outrage more than heartbreak: you get the sense that the workers take personally the ratio of rescues against sadder results. This is true of the other actors as well, who include Jamey Sheridan, Santino Fontana, John Ortiz and Nicolas Pinnock.

Blank and Jensen have made a career of transforming real conversation on urgent issues into theater. “The Exonerated,” one of their early efforts, portrayed the cases of six men and women who had been sentenced to death and later were released after the convictions were overturned. Most recently, they created “Coal Country,” a docudrama with music by Steve Earle about a 2010 West Virginia coal mining disaster that killed 29 workers. It was in the middle of a run at off-Broadway’s Public Theater in March when the pandemic forced theaters to close.

AD

AD

“The Line” converges so completely with daily journalism that you may feel, at times, that the fast-paced monologues could have been heard on yesterday’s evening news. What Blank and Jensen’s labors manage to add is a certain ennoblement through art; the actors lend their gifts of supplying interpretive texture to open a window on the soul of helping professions. As Sheridan’s character impatiently explains, nobody thrust into the chaos of treating covid-19 is actively seeking the label of hero. They’re just doing their jobs.