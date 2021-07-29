Giants: C Buster Posey missed the game after taking a foul ball off his mask Wednesday night, but manager Gabe Kapler said he did not have a concussion and was even a possibility to pinch-hit. ... Crawford was activated from the 10-day IL earlier Thursday. ... RHP Aaron Sanchez (right bicep tightness) was reinstated from the 60-day IL. To make room on the roster, San Francisco optioned RHP John Brebbia to Triple-A Sacramento and designated OF Mike Tauchman for assignment.