Most if not all industries have had to adopt new digital solutions over the past 18 months. And for certain critical sectors of the economy, low-code has been a vital tool, enabling quick and seamless responses to high-pressure, high-stakes situations.

The financial industry, for example, also faced a new and extraordinary set of challenges last year. When Congress passed the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), a federal initiative providing funding for small businesses to cover payroll costs and keep workers employed during the pandemic, commercial banks across the U.S. were tasked with implementing new lending products in the span of only two weeks: an “unheard of” responsibility, according to Jason Bloomberg, president of Intellyx, a boutique analyst firm focusing broadly on enterprise digital transformation.

Rolling out a brand-new product typically takes two years or more, and this product also needed to be integrated with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) on the backend. “The only banks that were able to do it had to use low-code,” Bloomberg says.

Again, it was Appian that led the pack. Many banks leaned on Appian’s low-code solution, which could be up and running in days and gave banks ultimate adaptability, whether they needed to assess PPP applicants’ eligibility or deliver compliance reports to the SBA.

The healthcare sector, meanwhile, didn’t just need fixes for accessing patient data. Hospitals began relying on the Appian platform to coordinate care, including applications that show whether staff, facilities and materials are available, and that streamline patient transfers to other care providers.

“All of those technologies are part of the patient care story, so you have to support those with applications and they all have to be HIPAA-compliant,” Bloomberg explains. “Low-code can help with prioritizing patient care within the guardrails of regulatory compliance.”

In the higher education sector, the shift to providing remote and hybrid learning also meant creating new products and moving other services online. Faculty support, staggered scheduling for classrooms and buildings, onboarding of international students and scanning of vaccine passports are just some of the new needs.

In answer, the CampusPass solution, a collaboration between Appian and leading universities, acts as a digital hub for pandemic-related data — including location-specific virus testing, contact tracing and isolation protocols — so departments university-wide can access data and respond appropriately. And there’s no need to worry about whether the new application will mesh with a university’s existing ones.

“Low-code is a great way to pull together capabilities from disparate applications,” Bloomberg adds.