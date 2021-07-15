“If you’re not an essential worker or haven’t had to use [public transit], the article helps you understand what it looks like now and how it evolves into the future,” said Elite Truong, director of strategic initiatives at The Post. “So, it’s not just capturing the object, it’s really taking you through a narrative with all of these visual aids and spatial cues.”

The technology used to create spatial storytelling isn’t altogether novel. What’s new is media outlets’ capacity to make the most of it. Scanning and rendering can be an onerous process, often too logistically burdensome for outlets that have to keep pace with a speedy news cycle. Yet thanks to the ongoing expansion of fast, reliable and secure 5G wireless, as well as increased accessibility of 3-D modelling tools, spatial storytelling will be more seamless to produce than ever before. “Spatial storytelling is an example of an exciting trend — a new wave of content creation through the smartphone,” noted William Stovall, vice president of mobility and IoT at AT&T Business. “5G will play a significant role in supporting spatial storytelling and other immersive formats going forward.”

The rise of spatial storytelling points to a budding reorientation in the visual language of American journalism. Today, it’s commonplace for media outlets to augment articles with high-def photos or documentary-style video; in the years to come, however, immersive 3-D renderings may become just as ubiquitous a narrative format.